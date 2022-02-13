“Oh my God, are they hurt? Call the ambulance”, the crash live in the street of the center of San Severo is scary (video)

Fortunately, the occupants of the two vehicles were involved in the accident that took place in the center of San Severo they didn’t suffer any serious consequences, but the images of the crash are truly impressive and the video soon made the rounds of the net. Two small cars collided at an intersection, in the heart of the town on a narrow street, under the eye of a camera. One of the two vehicles overturned and some passers-by helped the woman behind the wheel to get out of the cockpit.
