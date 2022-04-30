Oh, my God! Jennifer Aniston revealed that she used to sleepwalk

Jennifer Aniston, one of the stars of the remembered series “Friends”, was a sleepwalker in the past and on several occasions activated the security alarms in her sleeping house, as recently revealed.

The actress made the confession in an interview with People magazine, where she discussed how sleepwalking, insomnia and sleep anxiety have affected her daily health.

The 53-year-old blonde, however, noted that she finally managed to overcome sleepwalking, despite dealing with so many difficulties at bedtime.

“I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but we don’t start noticing the effects of sleep deprivation right away. When we are younger we think we are invincible. It started out as something I would just accept and then all of a sudden I realized the effects of sleep deprivation and how it affects my day, my work, my mental and physical function.”

“I have been woken up by alarms in the house that I have accidentally activated; I guess I don’t do that anymore. It was when she was very sleep deprived,” she added.

In addition to receiving medical advice, Jennifer performs a nightly ritual that makes a world of difference to her. She relaxes a bit, does some yoga stretches and leaves her phone out of the room, People detailed. In the same way, she tries to go to bed at the same time every day.

The artist also said that she would not change sleeping with her three puppies for anything in the world, whether she has insomnia or not. “It’s too soft,” she commented.

On the other hand, Aniston recently did a commercial related to lack of sleep that has the typical touch of comedy of the actress.