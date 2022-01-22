“Oh my God,” the motorcyclist crashes into a car. The TV is broadcasting it by mistake – Libero Quotidiano





A shocking accident what it was inadvertently broadcast live on television in Los Angeles. The footage shows a motorcyclist crashing into a car at full speed near a traffic light during a police chase. The reporter in the studio was talking about that chase, stressing several times how dangerous it could be, when the tragic accident occurred.





The thief – as reported Dagospia – He was driving at 200 kilometers per hour, trying to sow the agents. At a red light, however, it was run over by a car and died instantly. At that moment, as often happens in America, the cameras were filming the chase, complete with live commentary from a journalist from the Cbsn.

Here the video of the crash live





The journalist herself, however, was shocked by what the images took. So much so that, at the moment of the crash, he screamed: “OMG”. At that point, the images of the chase were interrupted and the anchor woman tried, despite the initial disorientation, to continue the live broadcast without hiding a deep embarrassment. At a later time, before giving the line to another program on the network, the reporter let viewers know that the broadcast would still continue to follow that story, giving updates and news.



