“Oh my Gosh!”, The cycle of American comedies and light drama on Cielo from 21 September

At the start tomorrow, 21 September, in prime time, on Cielo (DTT 26, Sky 126, TivùSat 19), “Oh My Gosh!”, the cycle of American comedies and light dramas. A real immersion in the “Made in USA” world that continues to amaze and amaze us, with its values ​​so distant, but at the same time so close that they have entered our imagination, embodied by actors that we almost consider “family”.

Featured, titles such as “The English Teacher” 2013 by Craig Zisk with Julianne Moore as Linda Sinclair, an English teacher who loves classical literature and incurable romantic who leads a monotonous life and who seems destined for a future in solitude. Things will be turned upside down by the return to town of Jason, a former student of his who has failed his experience as a playwright in New York. The teacher will convince him not to give up his dream and will help him set up a play in the high school.

Following the film “The Ghost Bride” in 2008 with the directorial debut of television writer Jeff Lowell. We find Eva Longoria, Lake Bell and Paul Rudd in a romantic comedy with supernatural overtones: destroyed by grief over the loss of his girlfriend Kate, who died a year earlier on the day he was supposed to marry her, Henry is persuaded by Kate’s sister to go. by a psychic. He ends up falling in love with him, reciprocated, but the ex-girlfriend is decidedly against him and returns from the afterlife to put a spoke in the wheel.

We continue with the film “Bright side”Of 2012, a romantic and emotional film nominated for eight statuettes starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical Film and an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role. An excellent cast thanks to the two main actors who give excellent individual interpretations and build an enviable alchemy on the screen, but also thanks to the participation of Robert De Niro as Pat’s father. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence are respectively Pat, a man released from a psychiatric institution after eight months in hospital for beating his wife’s lover to death in the shower with her, and Tiffany, a very young widow of a policeman, also in treatment. after reacting to the pain and loneliness by sleeping with all the colleagues in the office where she worked. Both are still very much in love with their respective partners, they feel they are similar and they start a special friendship that will prove to be the most effective therapy. A profound film that wants to teach that even the most horrible experience can have another implication and that second chances exist, it is enough to have the courage to take them.

A stars and stripes cycle with films that will stimulate you and invite you to look at the world with optimism, even when finding a foothold to hold on to to move forward will seem an insurmountable undertaking.

Here is in detail the programming of “Oh My Gosh!”:

The English Teacher in 2013 by Craig Zisk, Tuesday 21 September at 9.15 pm

The Phantom Bride in 2008 by Jeff Lowell, Tuesday 28 September at 9.15 pm

Bright side in 2012 by David O. Russell, Tuesday 5 October at 9.15 pm

One Husband Too Much in 2008 by Griffin Dunne, Tuesday 12 October at 21.5

Quarrels of Love in 2005 by Mike Binder, Tuesday 19 October at 9.15 pm

Homeland Security in 2008 by George Gallo, Tuesday 26 October at 9.15 pm

Heartbreakers – Family Vice in 2001 by David Mirkin, Tuesday 2 November at 9.15 pm

Henry’s Crime 2010 by Malcolm Venville, Tuesday 9 November at 9.15 pm

3 Women to the Green in 2008 by Callie Khouri, Tuesday 16 November at 9.15 pm

Mona Lisa Smile in 2003 by Mike Newell, Tuesday 23 November at 9.15 pm

Butter in 2011 by Jim Field Smith, Tuesday 30 November at 9.15 pm

5 Dates to Make Her Fall in Love in 2009 by Nia Vardalos, Tuesday 7 December at 9.15 pm