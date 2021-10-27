News

Oh Na Na is the new single

written by Giovanna Codella

October 27, 2021

Camila Cabello is about to release her new single, after the still unstoppable success of Don’t go yet released last July. The new song, entitled Oh na na, it will be released on Friday 29 October in collaboration with the Puerto Rican producer Tainy and the rapper Myke Towers.

In addition to the announcement of the title and the date, the artist shared the cover of the piece. Tainy himself, among other things, collaborated very recently with Camila’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, in his summer song Summer of Love.

Don’t Go Yet and Oh Na Na are both promotional singles from Camila Cabello’s new album, Familia, successor of Romance.

Regarding the project, the American singer has already revealed her inspiration and her message:

The whole album was inspired by two things: family and food. Your blood family, but also your chosen family. Who do you want to break bread with. With whom you want to sit at the table, cook, get drunk on wine and dance in the living room. For me, those are the moments that make me happy to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people. Moments when the food you cooked together nourishes your soul and so does the laughter, conversation and emotional intimacy. Hope you enjoy it and hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you and your family.


