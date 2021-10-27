Oh Na Na is the new single

written by Giovanna Codella





October 27, 2021



Camila Cabello is about to release her new single, after the still unstoppable success of Don’t go yet released last July. The new song, entitled Oh na na, it will be released on Friday 29 October in collaboration with the Puerto Rican producer Tainy and the rapper Myke Towers.

In addition to the announcement of the title and the date, the artist shared the cover of the piece. Tainy himself, among other things, collaborated very recently with Camila’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, in his summer song Summer of Love.

Don’t Go Yet and Oh Na Na are both promotional singles from Camila Cabello’s new album, Familia, successor of Romance.

Regarding the project, the American singer has already revealed her inspiration and her message: