Oh nanny! ‘Saw X: The Fear Game’ will be back for Halloween 2023

The “Saw” saga is back with its tenth film; When it seemed that the creators of one of the bloodiest horror films had already told everything they had to tell, it has been announced that their next production will be released in theaters a few days before Halloween 2023, Do you want to play a game?

According to “Variety”, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, the production houses of the saga, announced the return of John Kramer, or better known as “Jigsaw”, a civil engineer who takes advantage of his ability to design and manufacture machines and devices. mechanics to carry out a series of highly complex games, through which he will subdue a group of people who he considers do not appreciate the privilege of being alive, but, if they do not figure out how to escape from the game, they could lose their lives.

“Saw X” will hit theaters on October 27, 2023, on the eve of Halloween. The tenth part of the saga will be directed by Kevin Greutert, the filmmaker who was also in charge of directing the sixth and seventh films, was also the editor of the first five installments, in addition to editing “Jigsaw” (2017).

In a statement, the producers assured that the news would make fans of the franchise especially happy and happy, since Greuter has become one of the favorite directors for those who know the saga, who have also defended their work within the story of the game of fear.

Within his history as a director are also the horror films “Jezebel” (2014) and “Visions” (2015).

And although the date on which the new “Saw” tape will hit the box office is official, there is no advance on what the plot will be about, as the studio wants to keep it a secret, however it promises that the film will capture “the hearts and other parts of the body” of the spectators, as Jigsaw will return with traps much more “ingenious” and “twisted” than those he has resorted to in the past to make his victims aware of the value of life.

Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers of the franchise pointed out that for the making of the new film, they took many elements that the fans have requested: «We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and we are working hard to plan a movie that both ‘Saw’ fans and horror fans alike will love.”