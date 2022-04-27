Oh no! Andrew Garfield confesses that he is retiring from acting for a while

Andrew Garfield has been in the sights of the film industry for the last year thanks to all the projects in which he has participated non-stop, such as Tick, Tick…Boom! with which he achieved his second nomination for this year’s Oscar Awards (sharing a cast with Vanessa Hudgens), Tammy Faye’s eyes, which he recorded with Jessica Chastain, and his alternative version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: no way home.

However, the actor has announced that he will be taking a break at this point in his career and the reason is as follows. Read on to find out the details that the protagonist of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 revealed.

Why is Andrew Garfield retiring from acting?

In an interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield He said he was going to take a break from acting for a bit. ‘I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a little bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, this is a washing machine, this awards season.’

During the interview, he added that he ‘needs to be a bit normal for a while’. And it is that after recording Under the Banner of Heaven, a crime series adapted from the work of Jon Krakauer in which Andrew Garfield brings to life a detective who is searching for his mother, Brenda Wright Lafferty, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, the actor may need a break both physically and mentally.

Andrew has decided to put his career on hold to find out where he is going next. Anita Bugge

“I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go out into nature and hike and you know swim and snorkel in lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and give ourselves completely,” he said. garfield referring to the work of recording his latest series. ‘We had to keep taking care of ourselves in order to take care of history,’ she said.

We still don’t know how long he will rest from this busy recording time, but we are sure that Garfield will come back stronger than ever to continue conquering us with their projects on the big screen. We’ll be waiting for you, Andrew!