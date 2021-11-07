Oh no! Vaccine multinationals launch anti Covid treatments. Chaos among the conspiracy theorists

After having opposed them for a long time as an alternative to the vaccine, pharmaceutical companies also market home therapies against Covid-19. Journey into the mind of a no vax who finds himself learning the news

I seem to see it, the flow of thought in the head of some of those who have been unleashed in support of imaginary home therapies, against the big business of vaccines that would have kept them hidden. A flow made more or less like this.

Damn Big Pharma. One cannot build one’s own in peace conspiratorial worldview, who immediately think of destroying it. It took months to establish a basic concept, to recruit hundreds of thousands of followers, even hundreds of doctors: they hide the treatments, because they have to sell the vaccines. Instead of to be treated at home with a simple pill and some supplements, they tell us that nothing works, to force us to the vaccine or brand us with the green pass. And away in the squares, in chats, on social networks: certainly someone in home care died there, but in reality the Covid dead were there because they were not treated, indeed no, they weren’t even dead from Covid, or yes, I don’t know, boh.

But one thing was sure: everything, in the end, had to make ends meet in the big vaccination business. Therefore, denied treatments, suppressed research, molecules in the drawers, and via the vaccine, one, two, three recalls and skyrocketing market. It works, doesn’t it? It is a perfect theory, it cannot be denied, it proves itself. And just when he was starting to attract people and some nest egg thanks to the healings at home with lactoferrin, supplements, ivermectin and all the fantastic therapies that lurk in the social slums, what is the great old man of Big Pharma inventing? It brings you an antiviral like this, out of thin air, Molnupiravir, manufactured by Merck Sharp and Dohme.

Here it is not out of nowhere, because it had been talked about for months; but he talked about it, words, words, and nothing came out, you could be sure it was a bluff. But here it is, the pill, coming out of real clinical studies and Big Pharma, not from YouTube. Merck Sharp and Dohme made it. Oh well, but they don’t do vaccines. Here, they are left behind in the business, for this and only for this reason they chase the others with their drug, now also approved in England. It works the same, the theory holds up, the conspiracy resists, the world turns like this: vaccinists against the drugs of those who did not manage to get the vaccines in time. Patience that is the market, always the hated market: in the end one can even bear that a pill, sooner or later, comes from those who do not want to run out of business in big business. Maybe we put it in the protocol and go down to the streets to protest, because Aifa has not yet authorized it.

But no. Pure Pfizer, now. Instead of reassuring about their damn vaccines, aren’t they going to announce the interim phase three data of their protease inhibitor, Paxlovid (formerly PF-07321332 + ritonavir) out of spite? And they also tell you that it decreases hospitalizations by 89 percent! Of course, of course, they are still only the words of the company, we will then see the data: but now how do you do it? How do you say that the vaccine maker doesn’t want the pill if they try to sell it to us even before they’ve published the data? Here we need an idea, otherwise everything collapses. Something will have to be invented, right? We will not be able to abandon the squares and social networks so, come on, a little imagination and logic, the fault must always be them! Found! The pill has been made now, because we were right and they realized that vaccines don’t work, in fact they are poisonous. The pill only works for the unvaccinated. Or there are two Pfizer: one makes vaccines, and the other responds with the pill so as not to remain out of the market. I mean, save conspiracy theorist Ryan!