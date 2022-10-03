“Oh p…!”, Nikos Aliagas and Alexia Laroche-Joubert return 16 years later to Beyoncé’s presence at the “Star Ac” and what shocked them!

The return of Star Academy is fast approaching. For the occasion, Nikos Aliagas therefore received Alexia Laroche-Joubert on the set of “50’inside” this Saturday, October 1, 2022. “ The portrait – @aljofficiel The return of the @staracademytf1 is in 15 days! In the meantime, we met the one who marked the history of this show, #AlexiaLaroche-Joubert, one of the most talented television women of her generation. Producer of “Loft story” or even “Koh-Lanta”, she has also been the new president of the company @missfranceoff for 1 year. Daughter of a great war reporter, Alexia Laroche-Joubert has television under her skin “, was it written on the official Instagram account of the show.

“I should have been born Beyoncé”

Asked by her colleague, the producer had the opportunity to confide in the ” magic moments from Star Ac. ” The magic moments for me are those moments when I was in front of the show. And I become a spectator because all of a sudden, I was just in love. That is to say, I was with Kamel and I was having fun. “Remarks which immediately made the host react, who did not fail to show him the images of Beyoncé’s passage in the flagship program of TF1. “Oh p…! exclaimed Alexia Laroche-Joubert, watching this incredible moment. ” The one I should have been. I should have been born Beyoncé “, she added.

It was in 2006, during the 5th season, that Beyoncé came to ignite the dancefloor of the Star Academy. A guest of size who had made the happiness of all the viewers, but also of the candidates and the members of the tele-hook team. It remains to be seen whether such an internationally recognized singer will be present in the new edition of Star Ac. To be continued…

