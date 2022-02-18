Oh pain! Nodal premieres the single ‘Ya no somos ni seremos’ with a dedication to Belinda, watch the VIDEO

Since last February 13, the bomb exploded when Christian Nodal confirmed the end of his relationship with Belinda, although through social networks, a series of versions have begun to circulate that involve the couple.

That there was infidelity on his part, that if Belinda made suspicious transfers, that if she was looking for Lupillo Rivera; The truth is that the true reasons for the end of their romance have not been disclosed.

Related news

Each of the singers has been in charge of giving their own statements and versions of the events, assuring that they will spend their respective “mourning” in private, for which they have asked for respect.

Belinda has remained silent through her social networks. Photo: IG / magazinehola

But it has been the 23-year-old representative of the urban genre, who seems to have overcome everything, since not only has he signed a contract with a new label, but he is also beginning to release new music.

It should be noted that throughout the relationship between the stars, Nodal had paused and had not released any singles, except for a few collaborations with other artists.

But now, Nodal seems to have returned in style and the “Belifans” attack him again for “hanging” on Belinda’s fame in order to promote his most recent song: “We are no longer nor will we be.”

It will be until Friday the 18th when the subject is fully disclosed. Photo: IG / nodal

It is important to add that while the singers were in the middle of their romance, the interpreter of “Adios amor” remained silent due to problems with his previous label, Universal Music.

However, the young man boasted on February 14 that he signed a new contract with Sony Music, and this comes from the hand of new music that he himself has begun to share.

Song dedicated to Belinda?

It is worth mentioning that Nodal himself has shared that he has been waiting for two years to release his new music, something that his fans have tried to qualify as that this song does not have a dedication.

However, the star released a preview of his song entitled “We are not and will not be” and its official premiere will be until this Friday, February 18, when it is already available on all digital platforms.

But because of the simple name, fans have begun to speculate that it is a clear dedication to Belinda, since it is a new song that has already been advanced a bit on YouTube.

So far, neither Nodal nor much less Belinda have made any statement regarding the lyrics but fans can’t wait to hear the song in full.

GBR.