O’Higgins’ artisans, with a story to tell…

“O’Higgins’s artisans, a story to tell” is the name of the project executed by digital medium from sea to mountainFinanced by the 2023 Social Media Fund, belonging to the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Government and with the support of the Regional Council of O’Higgins (CORE), which managed to investigate and learn about the women of the communes of Graneros, Machly. Rancagua and Requinoa come and develop various activities related to creation and art.

There are many activities that fall under the discipline of craftsmanship, which is the art of making products by hand or from simple objects, that has to do with crafts, so accurately selecting the participants in this study was not an easy task. . Firstly, because specific requirements had to be met, relating to activity, gender, environment and diversity, in addition to novelty and history, however, this was more than achieved.

For Roxana Gallardo, clinical psychologist at the Simec Medical Center in Rancagua, “crafts, any type of craftsmanship, can raise anxiety in anyone, mainly women, who have experienced any type of discrimination. , can be a great source of overcoming depression, improving lifestyle in the face of adversity, even managing pain, because through the rhythmic and repetitive nature of craftsmanship in any of its aspects, it helps in calming Helps to concentrate, produces relaxation effect, relieves stress, it improves contemplation and on the other hand, it improves cognitive skills, memory, concentration and they color Feel pleasure through and practice of fine and gross motor skills improves all previous situations they may have experienced.

He argues that during the pandemic period, anxiety disorders increased greatly, and many people lost their jobs, leading to the creation of many areas of entrepreneurship. “There are many entrepreneurship fairs in the city of Rancagua, also in Machali and many women have designed entrepreneurship projects, such as necklaces, bracelets, tea bags, the use of erbaterias, herbs in general, soaps and all these types of activities are the main “Epidemics arose from a variety of forms, often linked to groups of women, heads of households, linked to the state services that exist today,” explained Roxana Gallardo.

crafts and covid 19

After Chile experienced the COVID 19 pandemic, many people made voluntary or involuntary changes in labor matters. Given that there were some variations in the way production was done, teleworking was being baked into our collective consciousness, or leaving formal jobs, and reimagining ourselves to survive the pandemic.

An example of this is Nolfa Miranda, a goldsmith from the Machli commune, who came to craftcraft after the pandemic, managing to unleash her high artistic potential and turn it into an economic activity.

Nolfa left her job dealing with numbers at a company in Rancagua, where she worked in accounting, which went bankrupt due to the economic effects of COVID. Due to this, like many people, he too had to spend more time at home. Starting to search for something that could fulfill her as a person, with which she could adapt to her role as a mother, at which point the door opened to take a goldsmithing course in Rancagua, in which she She added other courses in the industry, allowing her to become not only a designer but also a maker of jewelery and other items. She is becoming an “entrepreneur” who sells her products through her Instagram page @cobre_cuerpo_y_alma and at the Sarnameag Fair, located next to Mall Open in Rancagua.

“My main job in life is to be a mother. She, first of all in my life today and then the rest, so, I believe that like all women we also do everything. Satisfied, happy, I like being a goldsmith, because among the things I can do, it is a job in which I manage my time, everything. So, my main dedication, my little ones, my kids and then my work in this case,” Goldsmith said.

healing crafts

At least it can be said that the story of 36-year-old Constanza Valderrama is quite special. She is a professional actress and came to live in Machli after the health emergency started. Her story brings out the reality of many women in our country, who are single-handedly successful as the head of the household, but they also have to face other trials, which have transformed them into warriors.

“I came to pottery looking for a little peace of mind, I’m from Santiago and I moved here to Machali, and I was in that process of adaptation, because my son had recently been diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition , so I was very upset by myself and isolated from the world, I was very immersed in my own problems, so I took a pottery course at Koya and I think it helped me a lot and saved me. Constanza That said, making pottery has been a completely therapeutic endeavor for me.

“I love pottery because it’s this great ancestral technology, like who invented the chair, we’ve been in this situation forever and who invented pottery, humans who had the idea of ​​playing with clay and Then put something together, burn it.”, was the first thing that brought water, boiled water and made it so we could cook and eat it, so it’s incredible how clay can be, fire, air, earth and Thanks to the elements of water, there are different shapes, different sounds, different shapes and it can be completely decorative as well as utilitarian,” confirmed the potter.

She understands that pottery making, as a craft activity, is not a solution to a larger (psychological) problem, but is part of therapy. However, he has learned his work to such a level that he already teaches pottery classes in Machali with Casona San Joaquin de los Mayos and as a member of the Machali Artist Collective, CAM. She can be contacted through her Instagram @conocolores.

crafts and disability

In this process we met Berta Opazzo, a courageous woman who, at the age of 65, still knows how to transform life and its difficulties. She tells us she got into the craft after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2010. A diagnosis that, rather than shortening her life, opened up virtually every possibility she might have only dreamed of.

She is dedicated to the creation of draped cushions using the technique of quilting, but this is but one of her many occupations, because apart from little else she is establishing herself in the community culture of Graneros as a born creator in the theater. Is and is still in the cinema, she works selling vegetables at the fair and even works as a director on duty at the football field, setting the rules on the playing fields outside the field, She says, with the arrival of the fruit season the temporary group gets even more involved.

“I try to do a lot of things. Disability has not limited me, because I believe that disability is in our mind, maybe in our heart, and not in our body,” he expresses with conviction.

Berta Opazzo explains that “I think humans need to discover, because humans are always looking for what we can do, how we can reinvent ourselves, some sing, others dance, play instruments, and I said I wanted to work on clothes, I started applying for projects, thank God it went well, I got materials, got sewing machines , I have my own overlock. So for me, that means it simplifies my life, because I use my machines for the same tasks that I do, I don’t have to send them to do it or do anything. is not needed.

For orders Berta can be contacted through her social network Facebook as Berta Opazo Garrido.

Craft and sustainability

Although most of our artisans have started creating pieces with recycled products, it is a noble cause to continue something that is on the horizon as an activity that is economical as well as has a positive impact on the environment. Is.

And Sixta Valencia, motivated by the need to be present in the upbringing of her children, her mother’s new retirement status, as well as her allergy to feminine hygiene products available on the market, founded a sustainable craft enterprise, Sanitary towels, panty liners were made. Breast protector and makeup remover petals, all reusable.

She, along with her mother, Sixta Duran, creates products from hypoallergenic cotton fabrics that can be used by all women and who want to be a solution for those who have allergies, as well as for those who – Intentional – Understand that plastics and products have uses. With large industries using it causing harm to the environmental impact in their manufacturing, there may be an alternative solution, such as its sustainable proposal.

Thus, this indicates that these products available on a large scale in the market contain excessive plastic and asbestos, which will be part of the products that will have direct contact with the skin of hundreds of women, potentially causing diseases such as cancer and hormonal changes. Can cause. Other. Other.

Therefore, Sixta, through its family business, achieves its goal of being able to spend more time with their children in the childhood-adolescence stage, but also to market themselves with a sustainable solution to the need of used products. Also manages to install. As those of feminine hygiene.

“This business idea starts with, first of all, because we are women, we know how little choice there is in feminine hygiene products, so it’s a personal thing, disposable products started to bother me, because they’re full of chemicals. So, I started looking at other options, and one of them was gender wipes,” she said.

Along with this, new products began to be added, allowing them to use almost all fabrics, which also has a double and positive impact on the environment, as their products provide a period of three to five years, which is Used to be. In the market and Rancagua it is found at the Eco Fair on Calle Estado and through its Instagram @sixta_market.

Crafts and variety

In Rancagua, next to the Ecoferia, we find Elena Miranda, a 27-year-old young woman, originally from Requinoa, dedicated to making handmade jewelry.

Eli, as he prefers to be called, tells us that he does not feel like a man or a woman, because he is an integral being who does not want to limit himself, but wants to discover himself. He tells us that he started his activity about five years ago and uses his talent in making necklaces, bracelets, earrings and other jewellery, seeking to attract attention among pedestrians who cross a road Which are characterized by pedestrians and include Rancagua. The museum is located along with some cafes, restaurants and lots of crafts.

Ellie comments that she also came to the craft while searching for her identity and had to experience unpleasant situations that lead her to identify as non-binary today, although it does not limit her or connect with her. Because she values ​​what she does and what you believe. And although he uses a style that strives to be masculine, the sensitivity of his creations brings out all his femininity, and although he expresses that he does not use what he designs and creates, he Considers it a part of herself, showcasing pieces with a variety of styles, from soft to short to hard, with spikes and points, matching her mood with the ease of creation, reflecting what Ellie believes is her inner Satisfies the child.

Ellie expresses that “I don’t really show myself much in my store (on Instagram), in the past I used to do it more, but not today, because I felt like it was some thing or person to constantly judge you. Then I decided how to hide and protect myself. (…) There are many people who do not accept gender ideology (…) but I think everyone here does the same Is what he wants and can do, and as long as it doesn’t harm others, it’s fine, right?

His work is available on Instagram under the name @vueltaupipa_jipi and at the Calle Estado fairs, during the week and on Saturdays in Requinoa.

Diverse, with different experiences and professions, but all working hard and constantly striving to move forward, many people facing adversity are an example of the life they show us in the project “Artesanas de Higgins leaves in, “A Story to Tell”. ,