Ohio: 3 million chickens slaughtered due to bird flu

Federal officials from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have carried out a shocking operation at an egg farm in Ohio. About 3 million chickens were slaughtered in an outbreak of bird flu.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday by the USDA. The slaughter of these chickens adds to the tens of millions that have died on farms across the United States so far in 2022 as a result of various diseases and viral outbreaks, especially avian flu.

The slaughter of the three million chickens occurred on a farm in Defiance County, Ohio. County veterinarian Dennis Summers confirmed that the farm began the process of euthanizing the animals this week.

Avian flu has been detected on farms in the Midwest long before the time expected by specialists. States like Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin suffered.

human-to-human infections

These farms have enough technology to isolate their employees and reduce contagion. Avian flu rarely affects humans, although occasionally farm employees are infected with the virus.

In early 2022, with the first outbreak of avian flu and reduced poultry meat supply, the price of chicken rose on US shelves. Specialists foresee other increases for this fall.

To bring peace of mind to citizens, the USDA reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) do not expect to launch a public health alert for an outbreak of avian flu. As noted, humans do not appear to be at risk from the outbreak affecting much of the United States.

From the Department of Agriculture reported that all farms in which cases of bird flu have been detected are prohibited from entering products to the market until they solve the problem.

Protocols, however, can always fail. To do this, the USDA advises buyers to cook the meat at 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

What is bird flu

Avian influenza mainly affects birds: chickens, poultry and wild birds such as ducks.

Although it is rare for humans to become infected with this disease due to the rigorous protocols that govern food production, in some cases cross-infections between animals and humans can be confirmed.

Usually, humans who get the disease have spent a lot of time in contact with birds, or have been in contact with surfaces stained with saliva from these contaminated birds.

Of course, if a human being ate a bird infected with the disease, he would be infected immediately. That is why these euthanasias carried out massively on farms in the United States are applied. Another atypical form of contagion is ingesting eggs from an infected bird.

In the event of a contagion in humans, the main symptom is often no more than a common flu.

