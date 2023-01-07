Ohtani, Darvish and Suzuki of MLB with Japan

In the absence of almost two months for the playball to be sung in the World Baseball Classicthe directors of the selection of Japan they have given a list of 12 confirmed players to face the international tournament to be held in March of this year.

Of the dozen players mentioned, some stand out MLB starsas the pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels, shohei ohtanistarting pitcher for the San Diego Padres, Yu Darvish and the Cubs’ right fielder, seiya suzuki. Next the complete list:

It should be noted that another Japanese player who makes an impact due to his impressive level of play is 1B/3B Munetaka Murakami, whose slugger is compared to Aaron Judge due to his power to hit home runs. Murakami destroyed his country’s league with the Yakult Swallows after proclaiming himself the home run leader (56) and incidentally setting a new NPB record.