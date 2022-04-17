Ohtani wakes up with 2 HR and guides Angels
ARLINGTON, Texas, USA – Manager Joe Maddon ordered a intentional walk with the bases loaded for the second time in his career and for the third time in the Major Leagues since at least 1950, which did not prevent the Los Angeles Angels from beating the Texas Rangers 9-6 on Friday.
Corey Seager joined Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 as a member of the list of players who have walked intentionally with a full house. Hamilton’s free passport was also issued by order of Maddon, who was then a manager for the Tampa Bay Rays, who were facing the Rangers at the time.
Maddon visited Austin Warren, who had walked his only previous opponent in the game to load the bases in the fourth inning. The manager then signaled that he would intentionally walk.
Charlie Culberson scored and Texas took a 4-2 lead.
Mitch Garver followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning zone and Warren balked for Marcus Semien to make it 6-2. The Angels responded with five runs in the fifth, including Ohtani’s second home run of the season, to take a 7-6 lead.
The intentional walk to Bonds was ordered by Buck Showalter, who managed the Arizona Diamondbacks and is now a manager for the New York Mets.
Warren (1-0) allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings in relief of Reid Detmers. The Cuban Raisel Iglesias resolved the ninth inning blank for his second rescue.
For the Angels, no Latin Americans hit.
For the Rangers, the Cubans Adolis García 5-0, Andy Ibáñez 4-1 with a run scored.