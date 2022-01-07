Oil and bonds ignite, Bitcoin collapses

The futures barometer indicates a positive day in the wake of the Asian stock exchanges but there is expectation for the US employment data arriving in the afternoon – Meanwhile, T-bonds rise and the German Bund touches a positive interest

Much ado about nothing, we must say, paraphrasing Shakespeare, in the face of the apparent calm of the US markets after the reaction to the Fed’s rate signals. prices, especially growth stocks. But futures signal a positive start today both in Europe and overseas, in line with what happened in Asia overnight. The trend will be in the afternoon on employment data in the United States, which is reducing market movements a little around the world. On average, economists expect a net increase of 440,000 jobs, excluding agriculture, about double the net change in November.

Meanwhile, the crisis in Kazakhstan inflames crude oil prices and depresses Bitcoin: -4%, at $ 41,400, the lowest price of the last three and a half months. From the mid-November record, the drop is 40%. Almost half of the cryptocurrency mines are installed in the Central Asian country.

BEIJING LOOKS FOR A SOLUTION TO THE BRICK CRISIS

In Asia Pacific the tone is overall positive, also due to the rise in tech in China: the Hang Seng Tech index is up 1% and Alibaba gains 5%. Real estate also rebounds: Evergrande + 2% on the wave of the rumors of tax aid for companies that will take on part of the costs of companies at risk. The CSI 300 index of the Shanghai and Shenzen lists rises by 0.7%.

Weak Bose in Tokyo and Seoul, the most sensitive to the performance of the Nasdaq (-0.13%). Yesterday’s session on Wall Street ended with a 0.1% drop in the S & P500 index. Worse the Dow Jones -0.47%.

THE T-BOND GIVES 25 POINTS MORE THAN CHRISTMAS

The 10-year Treasury Note, stable for the past few hours, is trading at 1.73% yield, about 25 basis points above its pre-Christmas levels. The Federal Reserve’s impatience on interest rates, according to Goldman Sachs, will have major effects on short-term bond yields, but it won’t change the longer maturity scenario much.

Faced with a Fed that estimates about three increases in the cost of money of 25 basis points each over the year, Goldman Sachs confirms its forecast for the end of 2022 on the 10-year Treasury Note: 2%. The 30-year, currently at 2.08%, should reach a yield of 2.25%.

RISE POKER FOR OIL

WTI crude oil started the year with four sessions up sharply, and this morning the movement continues: Texas crude is trading at $ 80, on a seven-week high. The jump in gasoline stocks in the United States and the increase in production on the Opec + side did not slow down the rally for three reasons: in recent days, temperatures in North America have collapsed, half of Libyan oil is missing and there is a risk of reducing the supply Kazakhstan, an OPEC + member country, which when fully operational supplies 1.6 million barrels per day of oil. During the night, as a precaution, the mining activity in the Tangiz maxi-field was reduced.

INFLATION SLOWS DOWN, BUT THE EU FACES THE US MARKETS

Europe follows, as always, the mood of Wall Street. Although the macro data is not dramatic. In Germany, the growth of inflation slows: + 5.7% in December, from + 6% in November (the consensus was + 5.6%). The figure, worse than expected, is in any case consistent with the ECB’s forecasts. Non-harmonized consumer prices accelerate: + 5.3% in December from 5.2% in November, when industrial producer prices increased by 1.8% in the euro area and 2% in the EU on a monthly basis. Data on price increases in Italy are expected for today. The Old Continent will not follow the US central bank on the money front, but the Eurozone’s uncertainties relate to the size and timing of the Fed’s rate hike (possible a turnaround in March, in advance of May, so far the most accredited date ) as announced by the minutes of the December meeting of the American Central Bank.

SOS ENERGIA, ITALY DIVIDE ON THE NUCLEAR

In the afternoon, new tensions arose on the energy front linked to the explosion of the Kazakh crisis. Meanwhile, in Italy the majority are fighting over nuclear power after the openings in the EU. The 5-star leader Giuseppe Conte asks the government to “make its voice heard in Europe”. Matteo Salvini attacks Draghi: “Tell us which side you are on”.

THE BUND BRINGS A POSITIVE INTEREST: -0.03%. SPREAD A 138

In the bond market, the ten-year BTP is currently at 1.271% and the BTP / Bund spread at 138 points. The ten-year Bund yield is approaching positive values ​​step by step: yesterday -0.031%, the highest level since May 2019.

PIAZZA AFFARI SLIDES UNDER ALTITUDE 28 THOUSAND

Final in deep red for all the markets of the Old Continent, albeit with a slight recovery on the lows. Piazza Affari (-1.8%) slips below 28 thousand (27,655 points).

Negative sign for all: Frankfurt -1.4%; Paris -1.72%; Amsterdam -1.85%. Better London (-0.92%) and Madrid (-0.1%).

FLY CARREFOUR (+ 6.3%), SUFFER FROM LUXURY

The technology sector fell sharply (-2.5%), reflecting the sharp fall of the Nasdaq. Going against the trend in Paris, Carrefour rose (+ 6.29%) after the relaunch of the Auchan group.

Luxury also fell sharply: Lvmh -4.8%, Essilor Luxottica -4.7%.

On the contrary, the announcements about the car follow one another. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has announced that on March 9, 2022, the automaker’s iconic microbus will be presented in an electric version.

SocGen has announced that the Ald car rental division will take over the LeasePlan company for 4.9 billion euros, creating a new leader in the sector.

INTESA AND SAIPEM IN EVIDENCE AT PIAZZA AFFARI

Only two blue chips move higher on the Italian stock exchange. Best of all is Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 0.6%). In Europe, the banking sector is the only one to close in progress, at the levels of October 2018.

In the wake of the rise in oil, Saipem also rose (+ 0.5%); Tenaris also made a slight progress. Eni -0.8%.

RIMBALZA STM: REVENUES GROWING

STMicroelectronics rebounds (+ 1.57%), which has published some preliminary data for the fourth quarter of 2021 (the final balance will be communicated on January 27). In detail, the group announced that unaudited net revenues for the fourth quarter, ended December 31, are above the range of corporate guidance provided on October 28, 2021: $ 3.56 billion (versus a forecast of $ 3, 40).

UNICREDIT BRAKES, VOLA CARIGE (+ 4.3%) COURTED BY AGRICULTURAL

The other blue chips, including banks, close below par. Unicredit fell (-1.7%), as did Bper (-0.6%) and Bpm (-0.9%). Carige still bucking the trend (+ 4.6%) after the offer coming from Crédit Agricole.

SUFFERS MONCLER, NEW FALL FOR IVECO

Moncler suffers (-4.1%), preceded only by Iveco (-6.82%) as the black jersey on the list, just above Ferrari (-3.6%) and Exor (-3.7%).

WTI oil up 2.7% to $ 79.8 a barrel. The weight of the situation is felt in Kazakhstan, one of the largest crude oil exporters on the planet: 2% of world production comes from its fields.

The president of the republic of the Asian state sent the army against the crowd and asked for the intervention of the military forces of the neighboring countries.

The upside comes in the aftermath of the US oil inventories data. The US Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil reserves fell 2.1 million barrels, but at the same time there was a major increase in gasoline inventories.

Godman Sachs commodity strategy chief James Currie went to Bloomberg TV to let viewers know that he is “extremely optimistic” about the upside possibilities in commodities. There is a good chance, according to the expert, of having a tight oil market situation in the next three to six months.

The price of gas in Europe is down: -2%, to 94 euros per megawatt hour. This winter, in Europe, gas will cost 54% more than in 2019, predicts Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The strongest increases are expected in Great Britain and Italy. Gold takes a step back, at $ 1,794 an ounce, a sign that the market, right now, is looking more at the rate hike than at the long-term threat of inflation.