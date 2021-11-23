Oil declines after the green light for the use of US strategic reserves. But the effect of the euro / dollar exchange rate weighs on prices

Oil down after joint announcement by United States, Japan, India, South Korea and perhaps China to market some of their strategic reserves to ease upward pressure on prices. A move wanted by the US administration of Joe Biden but that OPEC + (which also includes Russia) has judged not sufficient if demand is still strong. The price of the US WTI falls by 1.5% to 75.4 dollars / barrel while the Brent which serves as a reference for the European markets it loses 1.1% to 78.7 dollars.

However, two things should be noted. The first is that the prices remain 72% higher than a year ago when they reached particularly low values. The second is that in the last month the euro weakened against the dollar by more than 3% I make crude oil that is traded in dollars more expensive. Only the US would have the intention of gradually putting it on the market 50 million barrels. However, this figure must be compared with the average daily consumption which globally exceeds 90 million barrels. Each barrel holds approx 16i liter of crude oil.

“Today I am announcing action to reduce gas and oil costs for American families. The Department of Energy it will make available the release of 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to reduce costs for Americans ”. Joe Biden tweets it, noting that they have worked with other countries to address the shortage of oil supplies. “The result of our diplomatic efforts is that the action” of releasing strategic reserves “will be taken in parallel with other countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and Great Britain,” adds Biden.

Today I’m announcing action to lower the cost of gas and oil for American families. The Department of Energy will make available releases of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gas and oil prices for Americans. – President Biden (@POTUS) November 23, 2021

Instead they start to rise again gas prices in Europe, with futures (contracts for future purchases) up by 8.7% to 91.3 euros per megawatt-hour. Yesterday it was learned that the United States has imposed sanctions on the Marlin ship, which would be owned by a Cypriot company of Russian origin, engaged in the construction and maintenance of the North Stream 2 gas pipeline that connects Russia and Germany and is ready to go into operation . The move is a signal aimed at increasing diplomatic pressure on the disputed gas pipeline, the construction of which is now completed.