Oil: drops after record, but can go up to 90 dollars – Last Hour

ROME, JANUARY 23 – Crude oil closed down on Friday (Wti -0.48% at 85.14 dollars a barrel and Brent -0.55% at 87.89 dollars a barrel) but the upward trend did not it seems to be over. In fact, black gold reached a new high (Wti 87.21 dollars and Brent 89.84 dollars) last January 19 on the wave of the unexpected increase in US weekly stocks (+1.4 billion barrels against -1 , 36 billion expected), released one day late for the holiday last Monday, and following the normal profit taking by investors, who have decided to monetize the gains made.



It was since October 2014 that crude oil did not exceed the threshold of 87 dollars (WTI) and 89.8 dollars (Brent), and according to analysts it could continue to rise, provided that the infections from Covid 19 do not slow it down again. the race. In particular, for this year the figure circulating in the operating rooms for Brent is between 80 and 90 dollars a barrel, while the WTI will remain just below as always.


