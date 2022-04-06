Oil Independent vs. Emelec: Time, channels and ‘streaming’ to watch the match | Soccer | sports

In the 2022 Copa Libertadores, Emelec will make its debut this Wednesday, April 6, at 9:00 p.m., against the Bolivian champion Independiente Petrolero.

Emelec arrives at the game with six games played, all within the framework of the LigaPro 2022, in which they are second, six points behind the leader Barcelona SC, after starting at the top during the first two dates.

Emelec hopes to continue celebrating. Photo: API

The commitment of the blue box is to try to get the three points in a country in which the Ecuadorians have had a hard time winning. The last precedent was the 2-1 defeat of Universidad Católica de Quito against The Strongest in La Paz.

Emelec, is located in the same group as the two-time champion Palmeiras, in addition to Deportivo Táchira from Venezuela and its current rival.

The fight for classification seems to point precisely to the dispute over points against Bolivians and Venezuelans. The latter, visitors to Emelec next week, exactly on Thursday, April 14.

For its part, Independiente Petrolero is the current champion of Bolivia and at the beginning of this tournament they took Bolívar’s undefeated record in six games.

Learn about Emelec’s competition this year

In group B, Independiente Petrolero is fourth with eight points, eight below the leader Bolívar, a team that has only lost one game out of seven played, precisely, against the oil companies.

Oil Independent vs. Emelec: Time, channels and streaming to watch the game

Independent Tanker vs. Emelec

Hour:

23:00 (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile)

21:00 (Ecuador, Peru, Colombia)

22:00 (Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay)

Transmission:

ESPN

Fox Sports

Facebook Watch

