Oil is up 60% this year. How much can prices go up?

London (CNN Business) — The rise in oil prices since Russia invaded Ukraine has been spectacular. But analysts and traders believe the recent rally could be just the beginning, as warnings of $200 crude begin to trickle into the market.

What’s happening: The price of oil soared Monday to its highest level since 2008 as Western nations weighed an embargo on crude from Russia, the world’s second-biggest exporter.

US crude futures soared 6% to trade at $123 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, briefly hit $139 a barrel, before falling back to as low as $125. Still, that’s a jump of more than 35% in just one month.

So far, the Biden administration has steered clear of direct sanctions on Russia’s huge energy sector, while President Vladimir Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. However, this could change as bipartisan pressure mounts and Ukraine calls for even tougher sanctions against Moscow.

“We are now talking with our European partners and allies to study in a coordinated way the possibility of banning the import of Russian oil and to ensure that there continues to be an adequate supply of oil on world markets,” said the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

breaking down: For many in the West, there is already a de facto ban on Russian oil. Carriers, insurance companies and banks have decided they don’t want to risk running afoul of sanctions or dealing with the logistical problems of picking up Russian cargoes, and have looked elsewhere for supplies. (Shell recently bought Russian oil to fulfill pre-invasion orders, but said it would donate the proceeds to help “the people of Ukraine.”)

But since a formal embargo would be more concrete, investors are scared.

“That would make it even more likely that we would lose market supply from Russia in the short term,” Bjørnar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, told me.

Russia exports some 4 million barrels of crude a day to the West, mostly to Europe. Some of that supply could go to China or India, but how much is unclear, Tonhaugen said. Russia’s total oil exports stood at about 7.8 million barrels a day in December.

Withdrawing millions of barrels of crude from a market that was already struggling to cope with limited supply and high demand before Russia launched the war in Ukraine is a recipe for escalating tension.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, could intervene, but signaled last week that they do not plan to get involved for now. Talks on a nuclear deal with Tehran that could unlock some Iranian oil exports stalled over the weekend.

How far can oil go?

JPMorgan strategists said last week that if Russian oil disruptions last “all year,” prices could rise as high as $185 a barrel.

But Tonhaugen thinks oil prices may have to jump as high as $200 a barrel before demand really starts to take a hit and a rebalancing of the market begins.

Bank of America also said oil prices could hit $200 a barrel if “most of Russia’s oil exports are cut off.”

The price of a call option on Brent crude at $200 a barrel more than doubled on Monday, according to data from ICE Futures Europe, signaling growing fears that prices could hit a new high. The highest price in Brent history was US$147.50 in July 2008.

Rapid increases in energy prices will have major ramifications for the economy as they will cause consumers to cut back on spending in other areas. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4 in the United States over the weekend, also a high since 2008.

not just oil: The prices of other raw materials, such as wheat, copper, aluminum and palladium, have also risen. The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 13% last week, its biggest gain on record.