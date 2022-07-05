Oil price plummets

New York. The price of Texas Intermediate Oil (WTI) collapsed on Tuesday due to fears of an economic recession and lost the $100 barrier a few hours after the closing of the trading session.

As of 11:40 am New York time, WTI futures for August delivery fell more than 9% to settle at $98.42 a barrel.

It is the first time since last May 11 that the reference oil in the United States is trading below 100 dollars, as a result of a sharp decline that analysts link to the growing fear of a recession that could damage the demand for crude. .

The price of gasoline falls for the first time in nine weeks in the US.

Those fears already caused the price of WTI to end June with losses after six consecutive months on the rise and they seem to be increasing now.

This Tuesday, the Citi bank warned that the price of oil could collapse with a recession and place a barrel of Brent at about 65 dollars by the end of the year and about 45 by the end of 2023, when it is now at about 113 dollars.

The price of crude oil soared this year, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and many experts had so far predicted that it would remain high.

Last Friday, the barrel of WTI had closed at 108.43 dollars, while this Monday there was no official data as it was a holiday in the United States.