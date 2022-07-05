Business

Oil price plummets

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

New York. The price of Texas Intermediate Oil (WTI) collapsed on Tuesday due to fears of an economic recession and lost the $100 barrier a few hours after the closing of the trading session.

As of 11:40 am New York time, WTI futures for August delivery fell more than 9% to settle at $98.42 a barrel.

It is the first time since last May 11 that the reference oil in the United States is trading below 100 dollars, as a result of a sharp decline that analysts link to the growing fear of a recession that could damage the demand for crude. .

  1. The price of gasoline falls for the first time in nine weeks in the US.

Those fears already caused the price of WTI to end June with losses after six consecutive months on the rise and they seem to be increasing now.

This Tuesday, the Citi bank warned that the price of oil could collapse with a recession and place a barrel of Brent at about 65 dollars by the end of the year and about 45 by the end of 2023, when it is now at about 113 dollars.

The price of crude oil soared this year, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and many experts had so far predicted that it would remain high.

Last Friday, the barrel of WTI had closed at 108.43 dollars, while this Monday there was no official data as it was a holiday in the United States.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

How are the $500 bills with errors that are sold for $12,000

2 mins ago

Venezuela doubles its oil exports, but reduces its deliveries to Cuba

57 mins ago

New “recalls” of vehicles for security reasons – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

1 hour ago

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens day down

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button