Oil reaches historical levels, but the Russian does not find a buyer

A week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil is struggling to find buyers, who fear stigma, possible future sanctions and logistical complications, despite the growing concern about market shortages.

“Oil trade remains frozen and we estimate that 70% of the market” is paralyzed, “with a particularly large impact on maritime sales,” explains Livia Gallarati, an analyst at the Energy Aspects cabinet.

For now, Western sanctions against Russia have tried not to touch the energy sector, which is crucial for Europe: Germany, for example, imports 55% of its gas from Moscow. As for oil, Russia is the world’s second largest exporter, behind Saudi Arabia.

But while already guaranteed pipeline deliveries continue, many brokerage firms and refiners prefer to avoid Russian crudedespite tensions in oil supply.

The risk is that prices will rise even morewhich have been skyrocketing from record to record for days: a barrel of Brent, a benchmark for the European market, costs more than 110 dollars, compared to less than 65 a year ago.

In addition to the risk of governments changing their minds on sanctions, analysts note the possibility of importers being subject to public condemnation.

In northern Europe, the Finnish refinery Neste “has almost completely replaced Russian crude with other sources, especially from the North Sea,” the group said in a statement. Also the Swedish Bitumen specialist Nynas has announced that “it will stop buying raw materials of Russian origin”.