Oil records worst crash of 2021: what will OPEC do?

Friday 26 November the Petroleum recorded its worst day of the year, plunging to its lowest level in more than two months.

The new variant called Omicron and from South Africa sparked fears of a slowdown in demand just as supply is increasing.

THE crude oil prices suffered one of the biggest one-day crashes ever, dropping more than 11% on Black Friday.

In fear of renewed shocks to the demand for crude oil, the OPEC meeting December 2 promises to be crucial. In addition to the challenge a Biden with his fight over the price of fuel that has led him to free up reserves, the cartel will have to analyze the effects of the fearsome strain: what will happen to the oil price?

Oil: record splash, what happened

After the hectic days of open challenge USA-OPECWith the release of 50 million crude oil from US reserves, the darkest day for crude oil has arrived.

On Friday, November 26, with the news of the new, unknown, feared Omicron variant, all markets collapsed.

The WTI ended the day down 13.06%, or $ 10.24, down to $ 68.15 a barrel and dipping below the key $ 70 level. It was the worst contract day since April 2020 .

Crude oil futures Brent international benchmarks fell by 11.55% to 72.72 dollars a barrel.

Both contracts recorded their fifth consecutive week of losses, marking the longest weekly losing streak since March 2020.

A decrease in travel and potential new blocks, which could both affect the request, they arrive just as the offer is about to increase.

John Kilduff, partner of Again Capital, pointed out:

“The last thing the oil complex needs is another threat to the resumption of air travel”

The drop in prices came just days after the White House, worried about soaring oil costs and widespread inflation, announced it would release 50 million barrels of crude from its strategic oil reserve in the coming months. – the largest oil withdrawal from government stocks – combined with additional contributions from five other countries.

The US move on Tuesday had little immediate effect on stock prices. However, news of the B.1.1.529 Sars-Cov-2 variant, first identified in Africa, has now overwhelmed sentiment.

The spotlight turns on the OPEC meeting on 2 December.

What will OPEC decide on crude oil production?

L’OPEC + is monitoring developments on the new variant Covid, with some expressing concern that it may worsen oil market prospects, according to unofficial sources reported by Reuters.

The cartel resisted U.S. calls to do more to lower oil prices, continuing to lower last year’s record production limits by adding 400,000 barrels supply per day every month from August.

Next week’s meeting will discuss what will happen in January.

“It obviously remains an open question whether this new variant will really pose a material threat to the demand for Petroleum, with vaccination rates that have soared since the summer “said Rory Johnston, chief executive of Price Street, a research group.

OPEC + sources said the group had not discussed suspending the expected increase in production in January before Friday’s crash. Iraq said Thursday November 25 that the organization should stick to its existing plan.

A source familiar with the Russia, according to Reuters, he downplayed the variant.

The OPEC + meeting on December 2 will be relevant to the price of oil.