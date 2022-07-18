Ok boomer: Roger Waters says he is ‘really more important’ than Drake and The Weeknd

HEY ROGER, LEAVE THEM KIDS ALONE.

In a tense interview with the Canadian daily The Globe and Mail (G&M), Roger Waters has expressed his anger at the lack of coverage of his recent stint in Toronto, while expressing his contempt for some of today’s biggest artists.

During his interview with journalist Brad Wheeler last weekend, Waters asked him why the G&M hadn’t covered his two-concert series in Toronto the previous week.

“What’s fascinating about the fact that we’re talking to each other now is that none of the Toronto newspapers sent anyone to cover my shows,” the 78-year-old said. “What I’d like to know, what I’d like you to think about, or you might even ask your readers, is if they have any theories as to why.”

You might think the veteran rocker thinks the media didn’t cover him because of his politically charged message, but the reporter was quick to set the record straight.

“I don’t like to hurt a good old conspiracy theory, but your gig wasn’t the biggest in town that night. I had to cover The Weeknd’s show.”

To this, the musician replied that he does not “know who or what The Weeknd is”, because he “doesn’t really listen to music”…

Wheeler specifies that the G&M does far less concert coverage than before, another reason no one covered Waters’ stint in the “6”. Again, Waters responded with very little humility.

“I’m not trying to make personal attacks. I just find it strange. And by the way, with respect to Drake and The Weeknd and everyone else, I’m really, really, really more important than they’ll ever be, despite the billions of plays they’ve amassed.”

Maybe Roger Waters’ music is less popular than it once was, but he just added drones to his giant inflatable pig. Nobody can say that he is not a man of his time.

