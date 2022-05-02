Ok Boomer, the problem with young people not buying a house is not that they have Netflix and an iPhone

Can’t young people buy a home because they spend money on Netflix and iPhones? Many times when young people complain that they cannot afford a house, they are answered by older people who, when they lived in their time, did not have smartphones or Netflix, and thanks to this they were able to save enough to buy a house.

Is that the secret of happy homeowners? Are they messing around with free programming and a second-hand smartphone while tenants are watching Netflix on their brand new iPhone? Well, let’s just say things aren’t exactly like that.





There was no Netflix in 1990, but there was something similar





What would be the equivalent of Netflix in 1990? I think the closest thing would be Canal+. This channel, which broadcast part open and part encrypted, was the greatest generalization of pay television in Spain. At first it cost 3,000 pesetas a month (advertising was advertised for twenty pesos a day) and offered movies, documentaries and sports broadcasts not available on open television (free). Soon the price would rise to 4,000 pesetas. That is, from 18 to 24 euros.

The subscription to Netflix today is between €7.99 and €17.99 per month. The subscription to this service for 50 years would be between €4,794 and €10,794. Something that clearly does not allow the purchase of a home. There is also the fact that although Netflix does not allow account sharing, it is a very common practice to reduce its cost.

Another alternative to Netflix would be HBO Max, whose price is €8.99/month or €69.99/year (and recently there was an offer for €4.99/month). The monthly price of HBO for 50 years would be 3,499 €.5 I think it is difficult to determine that having a streaming service contracted could mean a higher cost than what Canal+ meant in 1990 or renting movies at the video store.

An iPhone is more expensive, the different Apple models appear in its own store for a price from €529 for the iPhone SE to €1,259 for the iPhone 13 PRO Max. Nor is it a cost that is usually made every year, since a Smartphone can perfectly last two years. If we were talking about the €909 iPhone 13 every two years for 50 years, we would be talking about €22,725. Perhaps here we can pay for the parking space of a new-build home in Madrid with this.

In other words, even renewing the iPhone every two years (and without getting anything for the old one, despite the fact that Apple would offer us a discount for it) an iPhone and a Netflix or HBO Max plan does not imply extreme wear on our personal finances that prevent us from buying a home. It is true that in 1990 there were no iPhones, but elements of consumer electronics such as personal computers, televisions, VCRs or music players had a higher price than now.

Housing and wages in 1990, not what you expected





In 1990, according to this study by the BBVA Foundation, the average price per square meter in Spain was €498 per square meter. In other words, a house of 80 square meters had a price of €39,840. All this coming from a period in which between 1981 and 1991 the price of housing rose by 400%. In 1990 the minimum wage in Spain was €300.57 per month. In other words, access to said housing with the average salary was about 133 months, more than ten years.

In 2021 the minimum wage in Spain was set at €964/month (distributed in 14 payments). In Spain, the average price of housing in 2021 was €1,439/square meter. That is to say, the average access to said 80-square-meter house supposes 120 months of work. 10 years right. So are young people as good at buying a home or even better than they were in 1990?

If we look at the unemployment rate It is not very different, from 31.3% for those under 25 years of age in December 2021 and 30.5% for workers between 20 and 24 years of age in December 1990.

So Are those who say the problem is spending money on Netflix and iPhones right? Not quite.

As several media outlets have already indicated, the problem is in rents, whose price is quite high, especially in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where young people usually go to rent (since they are the places where more employment is created in Spain) compared to rentals in less residential areas that involve contributing more than 30% of your salary to rent. This ends up preventing them from saving and with it, accessing home ownership. Of course, access to home ownership is not as complicated as might be assumed at first.

What solution would you have? I personally believe that the adapted Singapore model could provide us with a fairly acceptable option in the most stressed metropolitan areas. However, it is not the only model or the only way to offer affordable and quality housing.

But the problem in general is the limitations that are being applied to housing construction in many places in the vicinity of the most stressed areas. We have to consider whether what we want is abundant and affordable housing or we want other things such as protecting certain areas, keeping density artificially low, keeping scarcity and therefore the value of the houses that have bought in some areas, etc. Is housing regulation designed to create affordable housing or to protect existing homeowners’ investment by limiting housing construction?

Ask the readers How do you think the housing issue should be resolved?