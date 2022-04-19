Ok CE to monoclonal for severe asthma in children 6-11 years old – Medicine

The European Commission has approved a monoclonal antibody, dupilumab, for the treatment of children aged 6 to 11 with severe asthma caused by type 2 inflammation, i.e. one characterized by an increase in blood eosinophils or fractionated exhaled nitric oxide, not controlled with high-dose inhaled corticosteroids.

Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases in children.

Despite treatment with inhaled corticosteroids and bronchodilators, some continue to have coughing and breathing difficulties, with potentially life-threatening exacerbations and limitations in daily activities such as attending school and playing sports. Dupilumab is already approved in Italy for patients aged 12 years and over with severe asthma with type 2 inflammation, a condition that also contributes to other complications such as nasal polyposis, allergic rhinitis, food allergies, atopic dermatitis. With the go-ahead from the Commission, the biologic is now also approved in Europe as a maintenance and add-on treatment between 6 and 11 years. The approval is based on phase 3 data showing that, even in this population, dupilumab is safe and can significantly reduce severe asthma exacerbations and improve lung function.

“The prospect of being able to count shortly also in our country – explains Giorgio Piacentini, Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Verona – on a new therapeutic option represents a step forward”. In addition to improving their lung function, says Naimish Patel, Head of Global Development, Immunology and Inflammation at Sanofi, “the patients included in the study were able to reduce their use of oral corticosteroids. This is significant, because they are drugs that are long-term. can pose security risks “. Dupilumab, concludes George D. Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, “is the only treatment available to date capable of blocking the two key drivers of type 2 inflammation, IL-4 and IL-13 that play a important role in childhood asthma “. (HANDLE).