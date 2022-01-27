Ok Ema to Paxlovid, Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill – Healthcare

The European Medicines Agency has recommended conditional marketing authorization for Paxlovid, the oral anti-Covid drug manufactured by Pfizer.

The medicine is recommended for the treatment of Covid in adults who do not need supplemental oxygen and are at high risk of the disease becoming serious. In the studies taken into consideration, the treatment with Paxlovid has significantly reduced hospitalizations or deaths in patients who have at least one underlying condition that puts them at risk of serious Covid. Most of the patients in the study were infected with the Delta variant. Based on laboratory studies, the pill is also expected to be active against Omicron and other variants. Paxlovid’s safety profile, the agency continues, was favorable and side effects were generally mild. Ema has concluded that the medicine’s benefits are greater than its risks for approved use and will now send its recommendations to the European Commission for a quick decision applicable in all EU member states.

Paxlovid “has the potential to make a real difference for people at high risk of progression to severe Covid”. Thus the EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides after the approval of the EMA for the first anti-Covid drug that is taken orally. “With Paxlovid’s authorization this week, 6 drugs against Covid-19 are authorized as part of the EU therapeutic strategy and – he adds – others will arrive in the coming weeks”. Pfizer’s pill “is the first oral antiviral for home use in our portfolio and we have seen promising evidence of its effectiveness against Omicron and other variants.”