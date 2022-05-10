ok from Brussels to Green Pass extension for EU travel

The duration of the Green Pass it was extended by the European Parliament until June 2023. Even if there are no more travel restrictions in the EU based on the country of origin and that in Italy the Green Pass is no longer needed from 1 May 2022 (it remains only in hospitals and RSAs), it is also true that to go abroad the rules change: the Digital Green Certificate is still needed. The duration of the Green Pass in the EU has rules similar to the Italian ones but not identical: it has no expiration date after the third or fourth dose, it lasts 9 months for those who have only taken two doses of vaccine, 6 months from infection and recovery from Covid and 72/24 hours after a molecular or rapid test.

As for the extension of the Green Pass to 2023, now it is up to the European Council and the individual national governments to implement this innovation and evaluate whether to foresee any new anti-Coronavirus restrictions at the local level.

Green Pass from vaccine

It is valid from the 14th day after administration e for 270 days (nine months) after the last dose receipt. For entries into individual countries, local measures remain valid, with the freedom to decide on further restrictions with respect to the common framework outlined in Brussels. For example, for an Italian domestic flight the duration of six months and the tampon banwhile for a flight abroad the duration of nine months applies, but if you depart from Italy, the restriction that prevents you from taking a plane after a simple tampon remains valid (unless Italy provides for new coordination rules ).

The rules for the encoding of vaccination certificates show the indication of number of doses received to take into account the booster: 3/3 for the third booster dose or in any case subsequent to the primary course, 2/1 for a booster dose following a single-dose course or a bidose vaccine dose to a recovered person.

Green Pass for healing or tampon

Tough 180 days starting from the first positive test. In Italy, however, it is calculated from the certificate of healing after a single dose (“The validity end date indicated in the certification refers to the expiry date in the rest of the European Union, but in Italy it will remain valid until the expiry of six months from healing” ). For the Green Pass from swab the validity of the certificate issued after a quick test is 24 hours while with a molecular test it is 72 hours.