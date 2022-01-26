Ok Google, shut up: now it’s easier to make smart displays and speakers stop talking

One way to silence the Google Assistant, when it dwells on detailing the weather or providing us with unsolicited information, has already existed for some time: in 2019 the possibility was introduced to silence it by saying “Ok Google, stop”. Over time, then in Mountain View they further refined this function, but only with the Quick Frases exclusive to Pixel smartphones, where to quickly convince the Silence Assistant you don’t even need to say “Ok Google” anymore, but just say “stop”.

📣 Helpful new Google Assistant feature alert! Want your smart display or speaker to stop talking? Just say “stop” – no #HeyGoogle needed. – Google (@Google) January 25, 2022

And now this advanced feature it’s coming to other devices as well: however, we are not talking about smartphones, but always about big G branded products. Specifically, those terminals that make the Google Assistant their fulcrum, namely the smart speakers and smart displays of the Nest series (of we reviewed the second generation Nest Hub last year). The novelty will work both with the “continuous conversation” option enabled, as well as disabled. You won’t need to lift a finger to get it, as the distribution of this new feature is taking place on the server side.

The Google Assistant is present on all smartphones with an Android operating system. But not everyone knows that despite this there is also a ‘dedicated app, which can be downloaded from the Play Store, for those who are not satisfied with the default implementation and want something more. And apparently the users who have felt the need to download the Google Assistant app are many, many, and they are growing dramatically in recent times: 7 months ago, in fact, the total number of installations had reached 500 million, and indeed these days it has exceeded one billion downloads. Obviously, many are interested in the possibility of being able to evoke the Assistant not only in the modes already integrated at the operating system level, but also from the app drawer or from the home by selecting the app icon. And by the way: a long press on the icon gives you access to links to “Explore”, “My day” and “Settings”.

Source link