OK Hernani and Bani, Destro and Fares try for Roma

Genoa, who recovers for Rome

The Rossoblu team will take the field at the Ferraris in Genoa against Mourinho’s Roma at the resumption of the championship. News from the Grifone training camp, in fact both Bani and Hernani have returned to work with the group and can be called up against the Giallorossi. They hope to be there against Roma too Destro, formerly on duty, and Fares, who, however, are still working on the sidelines these days to overcome the respective physical ailments and next week he is confident of joining his teammates in training.

Who, on the other hand, still needs a few weeks to recover from the injury is Nikola Maksimovic, in the pits since mid-October for a second degree injury to the proximal myotendinous junction of the anterior rectus femoris. Like the Serbian defender, Vanheusden also needs a few more weeks of work before returning to the squad; the 22-year-old Belgian could be called up again by the end of November.