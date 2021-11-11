ok judge for compensation of 626 mln

Former governor indicted – The state of Michigan, according to the judge, ignored the risks of cutting costs with respect to supplies from Lake Huron. The incident led to the indictment of former Governor Rick Snyder.

Flint’s economic crisis – Flint is the name of the city and also of the river that crosses it. The city has experienced very serious economic crises since the 1960s due to the closure of several car factories: this has led to decades of unemployment and demographic decline: almost half of the population lives below the poverty line. The city has long used water from Lake Huron by purchasing it from Detroit. But in 2014, in order to save money, it was decided to transfer the water supply to the Flint River, which is notoriously polluted as it is a landfill for auto parts.

Proven presence of lead – Due to several deficiencies in controls, some investigations showed that lead and other chemicals moved from old plumbing to the drinking water supply, which became toxic. The water had a green or light brown appearance and the taste of metal, soon causing symptoms among the inhabitants such as hair loss and skin diseases. It was in 2015, thanks to some analyzes by a researcher from the University of Virginia that the presence of lead in water was shown for the first time.