“Ok, let’s play”

Madrid, 18 August (CulturaOsio) –

Zendaya’s next film, Rivals, will hit theaters in 2024, directed by Luca Guadagnino, It will be an erotic-sports drama, As shown in the trailer, The actress will share intimate scenes with actors Mike Faust and Josh O’Connor, Something that has raised a lot of expectations, especially a sex scene with the two of them. The interpreter wanted to delve more deeply into how they produced it.

In an interview with Total Film, Zendaya has assured that the relationship between the three was great behind the scenes., which helped to deal with these sequences. “Just committing to the work, giving each other space, being patient, being helpful, being in those rooms and talking about anything, I think eventually led to a place where we could say: ‘Okay, let’s play'”, comments the actress.

In Rivals, Zendaya plays Tashi, a former tennis player who decides to become a coach to help her husband Art. to reach the Grand Slam. To do so, he has to start at the bottom of the Challenger tournament, which is the second tier after all ATP Tour tournaments. In this, Art must face his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick.,

The turbulent relationship in this romantic triangle leads to the three protagonists sharing several bed scenes, Zendaya thanked her co-stars, saying, “I feel like I’m playing a leader, but I’m also being guided in so many ways by their performance and how they show up to work every day.”





“At the end of the day, you have a bunch of overly passionate alchemists who have no idea how to make potions work., But for whatever reason, they’re going to try,” Faust says of the film’s production.

Those on Rivals wouldn’t be the first scenes of sexual tone in Zendaya’s career. In This young lady named Euphoria did an intimate scene with actress Hunter Schaefer, and in Malcolm & Mary also had a half-naked scene And other moments of great passion with actor John David Washington.

However, as reported by AV Magazine, Actresses usually include anti-nudity clauses in their contracts, something that confirms the words that Zendaya commented about the sex scenes in Rivals “don’t really look at each other”, despite being “a movie about sex”, the film will hit the theaters in the United States on April 26, 2024,