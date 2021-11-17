Tech

Ok the trilogy, but the comparison of the GTA between PS Vita and Switch is to be seen

GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been out for several days now, bringing back on the crest of the wave (net of bugs) the three great classics released at the beginning of the 2000s.

The trilogy released years ago on PS2 is back on the market on November 11, that is last Thursday, between consensus but also numerous criticisms.

Just think of the recent glitch discovered in the remastered of San Andreas, really special and at times really unlikely.

Not to mention that the launch of GTA Trilogy it turned out to be a disaster also for a series of other rather annoying and not very negligible technical problems.

Now, as reported by colleagues from Game Rant, someone has decided to do some historical revisionism by publishing a video comparison between the old versions of di Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City And San Andreas on PS Vita and Nintendo Switch.

It is important to point out that PlayStation Vita versions are not official versions of the three games (since they never came out on the small Sony laptop).

What is undeniable is that these versions run very well and smoothly on PS Vita, despite the 720p screen and the more powerful hardware of the Nintendo Switch.

Find the beautiful (and nostalgic) comparison video a little further down:

PS Vita was ahead of its time (GTA on Vita vs Switch) from playstation

Who knows if, in case she went out on the “small” PS Vita, GTA Trilogy she would have also been the victim of a heavy review bombing, which testifies to a certain hatred of gamers in these first days after the release.

But not only that: a few days ago Take-Two hinted that after GTA 6 other chapters of the series could arrive (and not only, since there is also talk of Red Dead Redemption).

Finally, have you already had the opportunity to also read the ranking of the best and worst chapters of the GTA saga that you find in our pages?

If Rockstar games fascinate you, you can try it for yourself too Red Dead Redemption 2 thanks to the excellent offer of Amazon.

