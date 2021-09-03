ok to Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses in the profiles

It looks like the social media giant Twitter is now testing its latest additions to the Tip Jar service – addresses Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH) to user profiles

Source: AdobeStock / Anton Zabielskyi

As reported, Twitter has initiated beta testing of a Bitcoin Lightning Network suggestion service, which would allow users to make smaller bitcoin payments and support custody and non-custodial wallets.

According to the latest screenshots shared by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, the company appears to be actually working to allow crypto users of Twitter to add their Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to their profiles, which would allow them to receive suggestions in these currencies.

The screenshots show warnings stating that: “People will send payments to the address [Bitcoin / Ethereum] you entered above “.

The developer he claims that you have decoded this function.

The news that Twitter is working to allow users to receive BTC tips appears to have been confirmed by Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter Product Lead:

Beykpour also has shared that the company is working on expanding the Tip Jar feature “soon”, in addition to the fact that they “have things in the works” regarding non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

____

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Loading... Advertisements

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To conduct transactions anonymously with NordVPN

____

Find out more:

– Jack Dorsey is pro-Bitcoin. Unleash the ire of Ethereum fans

– Dorsey’s Square buys Afterpay for USD 29 billion – “Bitcoin is an important part of the company”