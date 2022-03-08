Ok to computer piracy: here is Russia’s response to the abandonment of big techs

There Russia it is trying to respond to Western sanctions received following the ongoing invasion attempt in Ukraine. Among the solutions that could be put in place the Russian government would be thinking of legalize some forms of software piracy in order to continue to use products and services whose distribution has been suspended.





The news was anticipated by TorrentFreak, according to which the Russian government launched the idea of revoke the sanctions provided for by the law aimed at those who use pirated software developed by companies that have supported the sanctions against Russia linked to the conflict in Ukraine. If the initiative is confirmed, even those software that are currently inaccessible for which an alternative is missing would be legalized.





Russia, ok to pirated software to respond to Western sanctions





In response to the invasion of Ukraine the West tried to exert a tough one economic pressure on Russia, in order to hinder its advance while avoiding a conflict on a larger scale. The G7 nations have already cut off vital economic flows into Russia, and at the same time a large number of private companies have agreed to temporarily suspend sales of products and licenses in Russia. Among the most important names Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, PayPal, but also Netflix and TikTok (on which numerous military propaganda videos were published), which have discontinued its activities in Russia making it very difficult for its citizens to purchase new products or benefit from their services.

The Russian government therefore tried to elaborate alternative strategies to prevent the nation’s economic collapse, and to allow its citizens to continue to use essential technologies of Western origin. The source claims that the idea of ​​giving green light to some forms of computer piracy is part of a larger maneuver recently published by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development to respond to Western sanctions. A maneuver that seems fundamental at the moment, but certainly also very curious if we consider that Russian law has always been rather rigorous in this regard.

At the moment for Russia in crisis, to the point that the Economist has called “ferocious” the sanctions imposed in the country, the worst ever seen in the world, and Putin himself has considered them as “an act of war”. The West’s goal is to have Putin stop the invasion by sending his troops home, even if the negotiations seem to have stalled at the moment. And, in the meantime, Russia is doing what it can to respond to sanctions, even with means considered illegal until a few days ago.





Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?



GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!