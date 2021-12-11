Ok to the decree: 1 billion more for bills. Refreshments Covid, the government expands contributions to companies that are in default with the tax authorities

THE contributions non-repayable for activities damaged by the Covid they can also be collected from companies defaulting, that is, by those who have not paid one or more tax bills. A rule of authentic interpretation, contained in the draft of the decree containing “urgent financial and fiscal measures” approved by cabinet held on Thursday afternoon a Palazzo Chigi. Compared to the past, the government has in fact decided that theRevenue Agency can provide i refreshments for Covid without applying the procedure that normally provides, for the payment of an amount higher than five thousand euros, to verify “if the beneficiary is in default of the payment obligation “relating to” one or more folders “for an amount at least equal and, for defaulting, block payment.

In the decree that received the go-ahead from the government, “expense advances” are then arranged by 1.4 billion to increase funding a Rfi for the railway infrastructure national. They also come 1.85 billion for the purchase of vaccines And medications anti-Covid in 2021. For the 2022 they arrive 1.5 billion for the deduction and 3.8 billion to settle the increases in bills energetic, thus adding about 1 billion to what has been foreseen so far (there are 2 billion in maneuver, to which are added 500 million from the fiscal treasury and another 300 according to the agreement already signed in the CDM). They are then allocated 49 million additionali this year for police for carrying out major tasks related to the epidemiological emergency.

The funds for the purchase of vaccines and drugs to combat Covid therefore rise. The measure in question, we read in the technical report accompanying the dl, “authorizes the expenditure, by the Ministry of Health, for the purchase of anti SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for the year 2022 and drugs for the of patients with COVID-19. The estimate of the charge was made in consideration of the cost of drugs and vaccine doses produced by pharmaceutical companies for which they have been commitments already made at community level, within the procedures of centralized purchasing managed by the European Commission “.

The result of the decree “is a ‘treasure’ of resources released for 2022 – he explains to theAdnkronos a source of government at the end of the Cdm – in part, as is known, they will go to the deduction for the lowest incomes, the rest will be spent against the dear bills. In CDM we talked about it, discussing the urgent need to intervene on the increases in electricity and gas. Now we have to decide how to intervene materially “.