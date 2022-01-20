Ok US to the Baltics for sending American weapons to Ukraine – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BERLIN, 20 JAN – The United States has approved the request of the Baltic countries to send American weapons to Ukraine, in the context of the threat of a Russian military offensive. This was reported by a State Department official in Berlin, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding talks on the Ukraine crisis.



Meanwhile, the Kremlin has criticized US President Joe Biden for declaring that "it will be a disaster for Russia if it invades Ukraine". According to the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitri Peskov, such statements "can facilitate the destabilization of the situation". "All these declarations – said Peskov according to Tass – could contribute to a destabilization of the situation because they could instill completely wrong hopes in the hotheads of some representatives of Ukraine, of the Ukrainian leadership, who, quietly, could decide to start back to a civil war in their own country and try to resolve the issue of the south-east by force ". Russia has long been accused of militarily supporting the separatists in the Donbass conflict.


