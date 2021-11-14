Okay, something strange is happening to Xbox 360 games

As we know, Microsoft has confirmed a digital event entirely dedicated to celebrating Xbox’s 20th anniversary.

The event in question was promoted as a willingness to take a look at the console’s past, even if we know for sure we don’t have to wait for announcements regarding new upcoming games.

Rather it is possible that in the broadcast space is given to present one backward compatibility improved for Microsoft console titles.

Above all, we are reminded of this by the fact that lately many games have been updated Xbox 360, including:

Fallout 3

Fallout New Vegas

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Fable Anniversary

Dead Space

Dead Space 3

Dragon Age Origins

Dragon Age 2

Fable 3.

Own Fallout 3, among other things, it recently received a new update after 13 years.

It is one of the most popular chapters of the Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic saga which, despite being threatened in its leadership by the most recent Fallout 4 And Fallout 76, continues to be the most loved by many fans of the series.

Bethesda has therefore found the time to review and update one of its most loved titles which, however, carries many years on its shoulders, despite being currently working on making more and more improvements to Fallout 76.

It could therefore be that the next Microsoft event reserves us many unexpected surprises and that finally goes to clarify the reason for so many previously unexpected updates.

We also remind you that the digital event will take place on November 15, exactly 20 years after the release of the first Xbox.

Microsoft’s official words to announce the celebration betray some enthusiasm and leave us hopeful of seeing something about the franchise as well. Halo:

“We invite you to join us on November 15th to celebrate the twentieth with us Xbox and Halo anniversary with a fun digital live dedicated to fans from all over the world. While there will be no new game announcements, this anniversary live will be a special way to relive 20 years of Xbox. We will share more details soon“.

Waiting for the 20th anniversary, Xbox seems to be at the center of a somewhat thorny affair concerning Battlefield 2042.

Finally, we suggest you take a look at our selection of Black Friday offers regarding the Xbox Series X / S.