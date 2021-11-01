World

Oklahoma, 20-minute vomiting, spasms and agony for death row inmate John Grant

Horror in Okhlahoma for the terrible agony of a death row inmate, in the first execution since the 2015 moratorium in this state. John Grant, a 60-year-old African American, had repeated seizures and vomited several times after the first of three injections of the lethal cocktail, CNN said. The medical staff entered the execution room several times to wipe the face of the condemned man, who was declared unconscious at 4.15 pm, a quarter of an hour after the procedure began. At this point the other two substances were administered and the condemned man was pronounced dead at 4.21 pm. Grant’s dire end is destined to reopen the controversy over death sentences with lethal injections, and in particular with Midazolam, a sedative drug. The executions had been suspended in Oklahoma in 2015, after a year before a convict, instead of losing consciousness, started having convulsions immediately after being injected with this drug. The procedure was stopped, but the man died of a heart attack an hour later. Until 2010, many US states used sodium thiopental, but then the only American manufacturer stopped making it and European drug companies refused to sell it for executions. Grant was sentenced to death in 2000 for killing a prison employee while serving a life sentence for several robberies.

