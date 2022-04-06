NewsUS

Oklahoma approves a law that almost completely prohibits abortion and contemplates penalties of up to 10 years in prison

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Supreme Court

image source, AFP

Caption,

The Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights this summer.

Oklahoma’s Congress on Tuesday passed a law that almost completely bans abortion, making it the latest Republican-controlled state to try to make it harder to terminate pregnancy in the US.

Numerous conservative-ruled states across the country have adopted abortion restrictions in recent months as the Supreme Court weighs a case that could decide the fate of Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion in the country in 1973.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives approved with 70 votes in favor and 14 against the new legislation, which criminalizes abortion with up to 10 years in prison and a fine of US$100,000 in almost all cases, “except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency”.

The call Bill 612which passed the Senate last year, must be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican who promised last September to approve “all pro-life legislation” that comes his way.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

US imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters and Russian banking institutions

6 mins ago

‘I-65 Freeway Killer’ Identified 30 Years Later

39 mins ago

US imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters and Russian banking institutions

50 mins ago

Biden extends moratorium on student loan payments

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button