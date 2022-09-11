Ol Parker (‘Journey to Paradise’) wrote the script thinking of George Clooney and Julia Roberts and thus conquered them

‘Journey to Paradise’ was born “for the cinema” and this is something that Ol Parker, its director and co-writer, wants to make very clear. “It is shot in a spectacular location and in panoramic, and we try to live up to the impossible beauty and glamor of our protagonists“, assures boasting of the stellar couple that heads this film. George Clooney and Julia Roberts are the undisputed hoot of a very representative proposal of its genre but with ambitions.

Parker explains it by assuring that, although some romantic comedies may not think of a big screen, ‘Journey to Paradise’ aspires to attract viewers to theaters, a place where many only go in search of a level of spectacularity uncommon for this genre. “I think that romantic comedies do not necessarily provide the spectacle that the cinema would ask for. I hope that viewers continue to go to the cinema whenever they can, but I think they need a reason, they need it more than before and even more since the pandemic. They’re looking for something more, not just a good story, and I think probably some romantic comedies don’t have that ambition.“.

In fact more and more films of this style they are committed to gaining a foothold directly on streaming platformswhich do not stop responding to the obvious interest of viewers for a return of this type of film. “It seems that we are experiencing a resurgence [de la comedia romántica] and that would be great. Remembering something George used to say to me [Clooney] during filming, his favorite compliment, we have opted for an ‘old school’ approach trying to recover the essence of the classics and replicating those films full of glamor. If viewers like it, the studios will go back to the genre, which I hope will happen because I love it”.

no plan b

Ol Parker keeps emphasizing how lucky he feels to have gotten George Clooney and Julia Roberts to say yes to his movie, revealing that he’s relieved he didn’t have a plan B. “I wrote the script for them, in fact in the first draft their characters were called Julius and Georgia, which is maintained in the case of the character of Julia; and I sent it to both of them together, something that is not usually done. In fact, in the first conversation with our producer, I already told him that it had to be them because of the background they add to the film. If you raise a divorced couple, it helps that you really think they were married, something that takes more body thanks to their thirty years of friendship; And they’ve also shared the screen five times, so we wanted to use that to our advantage.”.

“I sent it to both of them accompanied by a letter in which I explained that I had written it for them and that I thought they should do it together. It was something that imposed a lot on me, but I was lucky because they accepted”says Parker, revealing how he experienced a casting process that Clooney himself had already given some detail about. “The minute I read the script, I called Julia and said, ‘Have you gotten it? Are you going to do it?’ she asked me the same thing and I told her that I would do it if she also accepted the role“. Of course, as Parker says, it is fortunate that both were encouraged to get on the project.

* ‘Journey to Paradise’ premieres only in theaters this friday september 9th.