OL Reign reigns in the NWSL and the Chicago Red Stars will play the ‘playoffs’

Los Angeles (USA), 2 Oct. OL Reign won the NWSL Shield, which rewards the best team in the regular season of the US women’s soccer league, and the Chicago Red Stars got the last place that gives access to the qualifiers to be champions of the NWSL.

Like the MLS, the NWSL recognizes two different achievements: on the one hand, the NWSL Shield is awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season, and on the other hand, it is decided in the playoffs who is the NWSL champion.

Thus, in the last game of the last day of the regular phase of the NWSL, the Chicago Red Stars defeated Angel City 2-0 this Sunday and reached sixth position, the last one that allows them to play the ‘playoffs’.

Angel City, which debuted this season with a great project led in the offices by Hollywood stars like Natalie Portman or Eva Longoria, entered Sunday without a knockout option after North Carolina Courage’s goalless draw against San Diego Wave on Saturday.

But the North Carolina Courage were eventually pushed ahead of the standings by the Chicago Red Stars, who overcame Angel City on goals from Mallory Pugh and Yuki Nagasato.

The other five teams that will play the qualifiers were already known, but it remained to be known in which position they would finish.

Thus, the Portland Thorns entered the last day as first and favorites to win the NWSL Shield for the second consecutive season, but their vibrant 3-3 draw away to Gotham on Saturday opened the door for OL Reign, who finished first thanks to their 3-0 win over Orlando Pride.

With the Houston Dash’s 1-2 win over the Washington Spirit and Racing Louisville’s 1-0 win over the Kansas City Current, the regular season ended with OL Reign in first place (40 points) followed by the Portland Thorns (39). , San Diego Wave (36), Houston Dash (36), Kansas City Current (36) and Chicago Red Stars (33).

Out of the playoffs were North Carolina Courage (32 points), Angel City (29), Racing Louisville (23), Orlando Pride (22), Washington Spirit (21) and Gotham (13).

The ‘playoffs’, a single game, will begin in two weeks and in the first round they will face San Diego Wave against Chicago Red Stars on the one hand and Houston Dash against Kansas City Current on the other.

The winners of these two crosses will be measured in the semifinals with OL Reign and Portland Thorns, who automatically advance to the second round for being the two best teams in the regular season. EFE

dvp/car