Olbia, boom in private flights: the pandemic is behind us

OLBIA. Olbia airport overcomes the Covid crisis and becomes a national case. After the excellent news on the passenger front in 2021, General Aviation is back in the spotlight as one of the most important private airports on the Peninsula. The private airport of Olbia airport, managed by the Eccelsa aviation company, is one of the most popular for business jets. A real boom for General Aviation, which in 2021 recorded a higher peak even than the year before the pandemic. This was revealed by the report drawn up by WingX, a site specialized in business flights throughout Europe, which places the Olbia airport in 21st place in Europe for the number of private flights, with 11,855 movements and an increase of 28% compared to 2019.

The boom. The data of the WingX report show that in January 2022 there were 272,568 movements of business jets in Italian airports, jumped to + 19% compared to the same month of 2020, when the pandemic was not yet felt and to + 15% compared to January 2019 , the busiest month of the decade. According to analysts, it was the pandemic that led airlines to reduce their network, incentivize private air traffic, leading entrepreneurs, managers and billionaires to leave the First and Business classes of passenger aircraft and opt for Aviation general. In Italy in January 2022 there were 3,108 private flights, an increase of 43% compared to the same period of 2021: four out of ten take-offs were domestic, the other six international. Costa Smeralda airport in Olbia was the busiest airport for business jets, together with the two giants Milan-Linate and Rome-Ciampino.

Record route. The Milan Linate-Olbia route, then, turns out to be one of the 4 busiest in 2021, with 979 movements and an increase of + 163%: a record route that is immediately after Milan Linate-Paris Le Borget, with 997 flights and on the 26th. % growth compared to last year. Those with the most movements in absolute were Geneva-Paris Le Bourget (3,241 routes in 2021), followed by Rome Ciampino-Milan Linate (1,836, up 51% on 2019).

Commercial flights. The Olbia airport is also the Italian airport with the best recovery of traffic volumes compared to 2019, the last and the record one before the advent of Covid. According to the numbers published by Corriere della Sera, which was able to preview the final data for 2021 provided by Assaeroporti, Olbia Costa Smeralda airport, among the most indicative, with significant traffic volumes, ranks first for recovery of passengers compared to the pre-Covid period: with -30% compared to 2019 and without considering private flights. By consulting the overall data of the Olbia airport for the whole of 2021, you can see how an exceptional + 131% on international passengers and + 94% on national passengers, for a total of + 104% on 2020. ‘last year, out of a total of over 2 million passengers, the great majority were Italians (1 million 394 thousand) compared to foreign ones (655 thousand).

