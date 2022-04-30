Old cell phones without internet access are back

in recent times phone sales increased ‘fools’ or ‘dumbphones’ who do not have internet access. The reason, specialists speculate, is related to those who seek stay away from social media.

These phones, which were protagonists between the 1990s and 200s, seem to be back. They were left in the drawers when smartphones and social networks appeared, but they are beginning to dust off.

The thing is social networks have become part of the day and there are even those who claim that they are addictive. Various measurements, including apps, have shown how many hours we spend interacting with others and leaving less time for other tasks. Therefore, more and more people chose to move away from smartphones and return to old cell phones.

Are “old” cell phones back in fashion?

The data that confirms the growth in sales of old cell phones is that Google searches for this type of product grew by 89% between 2018 and last year, according to the firm SEMrush.

In addition, the Deloitte group indicated that in the UK one in ten users use a “dumb phone”On the other hand, a report pointed out that global sales grew and approximately 1 billion sold of basic cell phones in 2021.

In another 2019 report, it was specified that around 400 million phones were sold that year.

Users who access basic phones try to depend less on their smartphones and be more attentive when doing daily activities such as socializing or working.

The BBC I interviewed people who chose to go back to the old cell phones: “I didn’t realize how much the smartphone was taking over my life until I bought a ‘brick’.‘” declared a user who went back to using a basic cell phone.

back to basics

The people who returned to the “Dumbphones” confess that they did to improve your productivity and leisure time. Other users argued that they returned to basic cell phones because of their size and battery life or because of nostalgia. Also many parents opted for these phones to disconnect from the networks and connect with your children.

