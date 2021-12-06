Old factories and low-cost energy. New York is the Eldorado of Bitcoin

FEDERICO PARRA via Getty Images View of computers used to produce Bitcoins at the mining showroom of the Doctorminer company in Caracas on August 18, 2021. – In a Venezuela with ridiculously low electricity costs, mining cryptocurrencies has become a very profitable business, albeit a target for extortion. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite its name, cryptocurrency mining doesn’t involve digging for digital coins. Rather, it concerns thousands of computers competing around the clock with other computers located elsewhere to solve “puzzles”. Solving these complex computational problems makes it possible to unlock new digital currencies, adding new blocks to the blockchain. If until a decade ago those who solve puzzles and receive Bitcoin in return, the so-called miners, could use a common home computer for their business of mining, that is, to be able to build a new block, today everything is more complicated. Now this operation requires a computational effort that turns into warehouses full of expensive specialized machines in mining and in a consequent and massive expenditure of energy.

In just a few years, the state of New York, in the area north of New York City, where Bitcoin shares reached an all-time high on Wall Street this year, has become one of the largest Bitcoin producers in the country. For miners engaged in the digital gold rush, the need is cheap energy. As the New York Times reports, the north-western area of ​​the state, with its cheap hydroelectricity and an abundance of closed power plants and old factories, has proved suitable for Bitcoin mining. Some abandoned infrastructures, often with already existing connections to the electricity grid, have in fact been converted for the activity of mining.

In a mix of old and new technologies, for example, the operators of the Mechanicville hydroelectric power plant, which dates back to 1897, on the Hudson River north of Albany, have begun a modest mining operation powered by huge Victorian-era turbines. Northeast of Niagara Falls, in place of the last functioning coal plant in the state, will open a new Bitcoin mining plant this month, while a former aluminum plant in Massena, already one of the largest cryptocurrency sites in the country. United States is expanding.

However, the surge in miners’ activity has also caused a growing protest about the amount of energy it needs and the pollution it produces. As demonstrated by the CBECI created by the University of Cambridge, an index that estimates in real time the use of electricity for the activities of mining around the world, the mining Bitcoin consumes more electricity each year than Finland. China, which was once home to about two-thirds of all of the crypto mining worldwide, it banned the practice for this year to help meet its carbon reduction goals, prompting some miners right to New York. In fact, environmentalists say that this wild gold rush, coupled with the lack of restrictions on Bitcoin mining, is threatening the state’s emission reduction targets, which require more renewable energy and the reduction of fossil fuel emissions.

Bitcoin mining companies often only require basic building or planning permits from local governments, many of which are interested in any new tax revenue, in memory of past industrial glories.

In the Finger Lakes region, a former coal-fired plant on pristine Seneca Lake has been converted into the Greenidge Generation that powers natural gas mining for Bitcoin. But even plants that buy renewable energy are frowned upon. Because a large Bitcoin mining plant can use more electricity than most cities in the state, environmentalists warn that the crypto mining it will leave other areas totally dependent on fossil fuel energy. The abundance of hydroelectric power and other types of renewable energy thus helps large mining companies, assure environmental groups, such as Earthjustice and Sierra Club, who are investigating old natural gas plants in the state that could be repurposed as extraction sites. of cryptocurrencies. These large mining companies would buy renewable energy in bulk, at competitive prices, promoting themselves as environmentally friendly.

The Seneca lake plant is also despised by residents, who see it as a source of pollution, including noise, and a producer of waste that is then impossible to dispose of. The future of that mine is in the hands of New York state and its 2019 climate law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). But Greenidge Generation is about to apply for renewal of permits. If the department finds that the site does not comply with climate law and denies renewals, it could set a precedent for preventing similar cryptocurrency mining sites from popping up in the same way.

Studies that so far around the world have focused on measuring the ecological and environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, as well as the index of the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF), a research institution at the University of Cambridge that in 2019 it created the CBECI, which shows how much electricity is used in real time for the activities of mining around the world, they do not question the benefits of these processes. Rather, they are interested in proposals to make them cleaner and cleaner.