Old Farka Touré at sunrise

GASPÉ FMBM

©Photo courtesy of FMBM The Malian Old Farka Touré.

The Festival Musique du Bout du Monde (FMBM) has chosen the music of Malian Vieux Farka Touré to accompany this year the festival-goers who will be present at Cap-Bon-Ami, in Forillon National Park, during the always highly anticipated show at sunrise. sun which will be held on August 14 at dawn.

The legendary virtuoso, heir to the equally legendary Ali Farka Touré, will present his unique music which combines modernity and traditional West African music. Nicknamed the “Hendrix of the Sahara”, he has multiplied collaborations over the years with artists from all walks of life such as Dave Matthews, Shakira, Alicia Keys and Amadou Bagayoko, in particular. The last eight editions of this event have sold out and this year should be no exception. Tickets have been on sale since noon, and there may be some left on the FMBM website by the time you read these lines. Click here to purchase your pass. Remember that the Festival will be held from August 11 to 14. The complete program will be presented on April 28.