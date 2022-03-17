Old-fashioned, the Caliber 50 song rejected by Pepe Aguilar and Banda MS | Eden Munoz | FAME

50 caliber is one of the most famous bands regional mexican genre, with songs that have become anthems for hundreds of thousands of people, mainly in Mexico and the United States. “If I could lie to you” and “Caring for the territory” are some of these topics, but did you know that another of his most famous melodies was originally rejected by other artists?

MORE INFORMATION: Why did Eden Muñoz leave Caliber 50?

The melody was composed by the same Eden Munozthen vocalist of 50 caliber that he blindly trusted in the potential of his work despite the fact that the doors were closed to him. How did you proceed then? He offered the lyrics to the group and in a matter of months, the verses he had written were already recited by countless people and the artists who said no wrote to him to express their regret.

THE CURIOUS STORY BEHIND “A LA ANTIGÜITA”

When I still belonged to 50 caliber, Eden Munoz published a video in which he gave details about the history of the song called “A la antigüita”, which was not written for his group.

MORE INFORMATION: Who did Caliber 50 rule out before choosing Tony Elizondo as the new vocalist

Muñoz was the leader, main composer, main producer, vocalist, and accordionist of Caliber 50 (Photo: Edén Muñoz / Instagram)

According to what the now soloist says, he was the one who wrote the song at a time when 50 caliber she wasn’t recording songs, so she decided to share it with other celebrities to make her famous.

However, her attempts were in vain because all the singers who listened to her ended up rejecting her outright. Even Pepe Aguilar himself and the MS Band said no to that song.

After having suffered that denial, Eden Munoz introduced her to 50 caliber when they released a new album and all the members decided to add it, although they made some modifications to it.

MORE INFORMATION: Miguel Jocobi, the singer that Eduin Caz recommended as a replacement for Edén Muñoz

THE REPENTANCE OF PEPE AGUILAR

Eden Muñoz, at that time also revealed that Pepe Aguilar He wrote to tell her that he had realized that he had sent her the song that is now a hit some time ago.

According to the ex-singer of Caliber 50, the father of Angela Aguilar managed to say that things are like that and that there are things that are not for one, but can be for others, implying that destiny wanted the song to be from his band.

MORE INFORMATION: Why did Pepe Aguilar refuse to participate in the album to pay tribute to Joan Sebastian?

WHY DID EDEN MUÑOZ LEAVE CALIBER 50?

The truth is Eden Munoz has decided to step aside after many years in 50 caliber to undertake a new professional challenge as singers because he made the decision to start as a soloist to try his luck and thus obtain the same or greater individual success.

MORE INFORMATION: Why did Edén Muñoz undergo surgery on his vocal cords?

EDÉN MUÑOZ PREMIERE “CHALE”, HER FIRST SONG AS A SOLOIST

The Mexican musician who begins his career as a soloist acknowledged that he is innovating the regional a bit by including other instruments, making it a risky bet with the aim of making the entire public fall in love.

“Musically it has a really cool base because they are going to listen to the mariachi and there is a battery that we already did in Calibre but there are also instruments that jazz up a bit, but it is still a riotous song”commented.

Listening to the lyrics, we can realize that the song of Eden Munoz It is heartbreak because he talks about a woman who abandoned him and that is not worth it.

However, he also mentions that thanks to that breakup, new opportunities are opening up in his life, knowing that it is not right to sink forever into the feeling caused by a wounded heart.

MORE INFORMATION: The great ambitions of Edén Muñoz when starting his solo career

“MIRANOS AHORO”, THE NEW SONG OF CALIBER 50 WITHOUT EDÉN MUÑOZ

Through its social networks, Caliber 50 announced the launch of “Watch Us Now”, the heartbreak theme that was recorded in various locations in Yucatan. The song was published on March 11 at 00:00 hours, on the channel Youtube of the band that has more than 6 million followers.

The musicians used their account Facebook to make a live broadcast where they gave information related to the topic and the new member of the group. MORE DETAILS HERE