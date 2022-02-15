Old Hollywood hairstyles in the hair of the stars

Who cares how the world from the fashion he knows well that the styles They tend to repeat. There is a kind of cyclicality, and what was a trend many years ago it may be again and, perhaps, better than before. This applies to the clothes, but also for the make-up and for i hair.

We have also seen it lately, dozens of star of the showbiz world are choosing for their own hairstyles hair style of the old Hollywood. A choice also dictated by the need for renew itself and bring back timeless looks but left a little in the drawer.

Thehairstylist of divas, Gregory Russell, than from the pages of Elle explains why we are returning to the hairstyles in vogue in the 1950s, 1960s And ’70, but even before: “We have reached the saturation point of the waves on the red carpet, so now I look back in time to find inspiration and to create styles that look fresh and different.”

Here then is that many actresses flaunt with extreme elegance vintage look And old style. Of course, today everything is simpler than 50 years ago and the new ones technologies in terms of hair they help. Let’s see together three stars that they exhibited on theirs hair hairstyles that take us back to the golden years of Hollywood.

The Finger Waves from Lily Collins they look perfect on her delicate-featured face. These delicate waves are brought with a harvest done with line lateral low and gives the impression of a short cut. A hair look which depopulated over the years ’20 And ’30. But the protagonist of Emily in Paris he also showed off another one hairstyle retro: a tail adorned with Flake which is very reminiscent of the hairstyles of Audrey Hepburn.

And just to the actress of Breakfast at Tiffany’s is inspired by the high thing from Ariana Grande: a hairstyle created by stylist Josh Liu to create an elegant look on the day of marriage of the singer. The wedding, inspired by the movie Funny Facethey saw the star with a short veil with Flake applied to the tail, just like that of Audrey Hepburn.

There scaling voluminous 70’s, just as he wore it Farrah Fawcett in the tv series Charlie’s Angelsis among the cuts and hairstyles more than trend In the 2021-2022. We offer it in the version of Jessica Chastain, flaunted at the premiere of movie Tammy Faye’s eyes.