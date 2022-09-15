Old Hollywood style on the Emmys gold carpet

Glamor returned to the Emmys on Monday with metallic sheens and lots of bright colors on the Emmys red carpet where the extraordinary Britt Lower and Elle Fanning walked in Old Hollywood style against the Los Angeles humidity.

Lower from “Severance” wore a gold sequined dress and long gloves. The dress had cutouts at the top and tiny embellished straps.

Elle Fanning at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

“I felt like I wanted to wear something from outer space, I appreciate the fabrics… I love it,” Lower told The Associated Press.

There was a lot of slimming and Old Hollywood glamour. Connie Britton wore a Monique Lhuillier goddess dress in light pink, with a long cape in the same shade. Elle Fanning wanted to honor the creators of her series “Catherine” with a dress with a train overlaying her straight skirt and pink floral embellishments on Sharon Long’s neckline. Fanning’s hair was tied back at the nape of her neck, parted on the side.

Zendaya arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“I’ve always been inspired by the glamor of Old Hollywood in the ’50s,” said Fanning, who was nominated for the first time.

Laverne Cox and Himesh Patel kicked off the shows on the carpet, Cox in a black metallic-trimmed, truss-frame Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress and himself in a black-and-white geometric tuxedo jacket instead of classic black. Sarah Thompson, writer of “Yellowjackets”, in royal blue, yellow and more bright colors, were seen at the beginning of the night.

“I feel pretty warm in a three-piece suit. I love this suit, but I wasn’t expecting this heat,” Patel said.

74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Natasha Rothwell from “The White Lotus” wore a red dress with short puff sleeves and a new fashion runway coveted item: pockets! Megan Stalter also wore a transparent red dress that highlighted her curves. Jen Tullock of “Severance” was equally in the red zone in a dress with a side slit up the skirt and sleeves by Thierry Mugler, which she accessorized with pearl earrings.

“I am a huge fan of your brand. She’s classy, ​​but she has a sense of humor,” Tullock said.

74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Stalter, from “Hacks”, wore velvet by Norma Kamali, with an artificial rose at the neckline.

“I was speechless (when I saw it). It’s a sexy dress. It’s wild like me,” she said.

Mark Indelicato was another from the red club. In his case, he had bright red hair, high heels, and his black tail jacket had extra-long tails that made a tail effect. As for other gentlemen, Phil Dunster of “Ted Lasso” wore a burgundy tailcoat with black lapels, though his “Lasso” co-star Brett Goldstein and many other men continued in black.

74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Someone who also opted for the classic black was Zendaya from “Euphoria”, who wore a dress in that color with a small bow on the belt.

Emily Heller went in a different direction. She had a “Kick Me” sign on the back of her floral dress, and some toilet paper taped to one shoe.

Associated Press writer Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this report.