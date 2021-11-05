Old Lady, the only white marble Fiat 500 appears in Turin

We are talking about nothing else in these hours: in the waters of the Po, in the city of Turin, a white Fiat 500 made of Carrara marble was ‘found’. A real work of art, her name is Old Lady, and was made by the young sculptor Nazareno Biondo in 1: 1 scale.

A tribute to a great Fiat icon, a symbol of a past that was truly decisive for the present we are experiencing, the inventions of the time have in fact changed the course of history. A work of art that also wants to sensitize future society, placing the emphasis on environmental pollution and the importance of abandoning waste. The sculptor explained: “Two years of work, alone, to arrive at the result that aims to be a symbol and also a photograph of a period in which the future of the following generations could be decided and which reflected the birth of a generation. Many of us were born in there, for real. I was interested in representing man, yes, but through his uses, to show what the human mind can achieve ”.

Old Lady, the new 500 white marble, is the protagonist of “Polvere d’artista”, the exhibition of the 36-year-old sculptor from Turin inaugurated on November 3 (until 21). The car has in fact left the river to be transported to the former Paesana theater in Turin, Palazzo Saluzzo Paesana in the Quadrilatero Romano. For years Biondo had the desire to create this work, but the idea has been perfected over time “because self-financing I usually work on smaller works that allow me to work larger”.

The sculptor said: “The work is connected to all my other works, in my sculptures there are critical readings to society and themes that are not always nice to see are dealt with, there are vices, drugs, degradation. For this reason the choice of the place, so beautiful during the day but where you would never go for a walk at night “. Important is the choice of the place, near the Great Mother, which “reflects the contribution of the earth”, and of the day “I wanted to baptize the sculpture in a symbolic moment, such as November 1st, to respect those who worked and those who sacrificed themselves for subsequent generations ”.

Old Lady pays homage to the story of a car that still makes you dream today; it is a work that was created to be shared, the author would like to make it non-reproducible and therefore “authentic, which could then disappear. Because we have nothing material, it is better for the spirit to have nothing. Art is for everyone and everyone ”.