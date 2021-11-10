News

“Old Man & the Gun”: cast, plot and trailer

The true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from escapes, to unprecedented heists

November 2, 2021

Old Man & the Gun

“Old Man & the Gun” tells the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from the courageous escape from San Quentin prison at the age of 70, to an unprecedented series of shots that enchanted the public and left the police to grope in the dark. Chasing Tucker is Detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), increasingly fascinated by Forrest’s dedication to the art of theft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek) who loves him despite the profession he has chosen.

Cast

  • Type: Biographical
  • Exit: 2018
  • Duration: 93 ‘
  • Director: David Lowery
  • Actors: Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, Tom Waits and Sissy Spacek

Plot

Forrest Tucker is a serial bank robber. At the age of 77 and after 16 escapes, even from prisons such as San Quentin, together with two partners, he has not stopped organizing some decidedly original shots. Using his charm and calmly, never using a weapon, he continues to visit banks and come out with bags full of dollars. However, there is a policeman who has decided to take care of him.

Trailer


